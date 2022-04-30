Ukraine says Russia stole ‘several hundred thousand tons’ of grain

Russian forces have stolen “several hundred thousand tons” of grain within the areas of Ukraine they occupy, Ukraine’s deputy agriculture minister stated on Saturday.

Speaking to Ukrainian nationwide TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that the majority of what he stated was 1.5 million tons of grain saved in occupied territory may be stolen by Russian forces.

Ukraine’s international ministry accused Russia on Thursday of stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act it stated elevated the menace to international meals safety.

Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi stated grain theft had elevated within the final two weeks.

“I personally hear this from many silo owners in the occupied territory. This is outright robbery. And this is happening everywhere in occupied territory,” the ministry quoted Solskyi as saying.

He stated such a state of affairs may create meals issues in areas which can be at present not managed.

“There will soon be a wheat harvest in the south. But farmers in this situation may well say: ‘Here are the keys to the tractor – go collect it yourself, if you want’,” Solskyi stated.

The Kremlin denied Ukraine’s allegations, saying it didn’t know the place the knowledge was coming from.

The agriculture ministry stated on Friday that six areas in Ukraine had accomplished their early spring grain sowing regardless of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine is split into 24 areas, however there aren’t any plans to sow grain in Luhansk within the east because of heavy combating there.

The ministry gave no 2022 grain harvest forecast, whereas analysts see output at 41.4 million tons this 12 months in contrast with 86 million tons in 2021.

The consultancy APK-Inform stated 2022/23 grain exports may whole 33.2 million tons versus 45.5 million anticipated for the 2021/22 season that ends in June.

