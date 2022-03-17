Ukraine says Russia strikes Mariupol theatre sheltering residents, Moscow denies

Russian forces dropped a strong bomb on a theatre within the encircled Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol the place a whole lot of civilians have been sheltering on Wednesday, Ukraine’s overseas ministry mentioned.

The ministry mentioned many individuals have been trapped within the theatre and accused Russia of committing a struggle crime. It mentioned the variety of casualties was not but recognized. Reuters couldn’t independently confirm the knowledge.

Russia denies focusing on civilians. In Moscow, the protection ministry mentioned its forces had not struck the constructing and as an alternative accused the Azov Battalion, a far-right Ukrainian militia, of blowing it up, RIA information company mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It didn’t give proof to again up the declare. Russia had beforehand accused the battalion of stopping civilians from leaving the town, which has come underneath heavy bombardment.

Maxar Technologies, a non-public US firm, distributed satellite tv for pc imagery that it mentioned was collected on March 14 and confirmed the phrase “children” in massive Russian script painted on the bottom exterior the red-roofed Mariupol Drama Theatre.

Maxar mentioned it will distribute new photos of the theatre as quickly because it has them.

Read extra:

Biden calls Russia’s Putin a ‘war criminal’, Kremlin says comment ‘unforgivable’

UN top court orders Russia to end Ukraine invasion, Zelenskyy says ‘complete victory’

Putin says Russia will achieve goals in Ukraine, won’t bow to West