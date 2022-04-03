Ukraine says Russia thinks nations’ leaders can consult on draft treaty documents

A Ukrainian negotiator mentioned on Saturday Russia had indicated that draft peace treaty paperwork have been at a sophisticated sufficient stage to permit for direct consultations between the 2 nations’ leaders, Interfax Ukraine reported.

The company quoted David Arakhamia as telling Ukrainian tv that Russia accepted Ukraine’s general place except for its stance on Crimea.

Interfax Ukraine additionally cited Arakhamia as saying that the venue for a gathering between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy would most definitely be Turkey.

It mentioned Arakhamia advised Ukrainian tv {that a} time and a spot for a gathering weren’t identified.

Both sides have described the negotiations in current days as tough. The talks are a mixture of face-to-face classes in Turkey and digital conferences.

Arakhamia mentioned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to as Putin and Zelenskyy on Friday “and seemed to confirm from his side that they are ready to arrange a meeting in the near future.”

He added: “Neither the date or place are known but we think it would most likely be in Istanbul or Ankara.”

