Ukraine Says Russia “Verbally” Agreed To Its Proposals

The Ukraine negotiator mentioned there was “no official confirmation in writing” by Russia. (File)

Kyiv:

Ukraine’s high negotiator in peace talks with Russia mentioned Saturday that Moscow had “verbally” agreed to key Ukrainian proposals, elevating hopes that talks to finish combating are shifting ahead.

Negotiator David Arakhamia informed Ukrainian tv channels that any assembly between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin would “with a high probability” happen in Turkey.

“The Russian Federation has given an official answer to all positions, which is that they accept the (Ukrainian) position, except for the issue of Crimea (annexed by Russia in 2014),” Arakhamia mentioned.

He mentioned that whereas there was “no official confirmation in writing”, the Russian aspect mentioned so “verbally”.

The feedback got here as Ukraine mentioned it had retaken management of the entire Kyiv area.

Arakhamia mentioned Moscow had agreed in talks {that a} referendum on the impartial standing of Ukraine “will be the only way out of this situation.”

Asked what would occur if Ukrainians voted towards a impartial standing for the nation, Arakhamia mentioned “we will either return to a state of war, perhaps, or return to new negotiations.”

The Kremlin has insisted that Ukraine undertake a impartial standing.

Arakhamia mentioned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “called both us and Vladimir Putin” Friday, saying he would host the assembly.

“Neither the date nor the place is known, but we believe that the place will most likely be Ankara or Istanbul,” he mentioned.

Turkey, which has good relations with each Russia and Ukraine, has sought to mediate the battle.

Since Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky has repeatedly referred to as for face-to-face talks with the Kremlin chief.

