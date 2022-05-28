Ukraine says Russian advances could force retreat in part of east

Ukrainian forces might should retreat from their final pocket within the Luhansk area to keep away from being captured, a Ukrainian official mentioned, as Russian troops press an advance within the east that has shifted the momentum of the three-month-old battle.

A withdrawal might convey Russian President Vladimir Putin nearer to his purpose of capturing japanese Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk areas in full. His troops have gained floor within the two areas collectively referred to as the Donbas whereas blasting some cities to wastelands.

Luhansk’s governor, Serhiy Gaidai, mentioned Russian troops had entered Sievierodonetsk, the most important Donbas metropolis nonetheless held by Ukraine, after attempting to lure Ukrainian forces there for days, although including that Russian forces wouldn’t be capable to seize the Luhansk area “as analysts have predicted”.

“We will have enough strength and resources to defend ourselves. However, it is possible that in order not to be surrounded we will have to retreat,” Gaidai mentioned on Telegram.

Gaidai mentioned 90 % of buildings in Sievierodonetsk have been broken with 14 high-rises destroyed within the newest shelling.

Russia’s separatist proxies mentioned they managed Lyman, a railway hub west of Sievierodonetsk. Ukraine mentioned Russia had captured most of Lyman however that its forces have been blocking an advance to Sloviansk, to the southwest.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy mentioned Ukraine was defending its land “as much as our current defence resources allow”. Ukraine’s army mentioned it had repelled eight assaults in Donetsk and Luhansk on Friday, destroying tanks and armoured automobiles.

“If the occupiers think that Lyman and Sievierodonetsk will be theirs, they are wrong. Donbas will be Ukrainian,” Zelenskiy mentioned in an tackle.

