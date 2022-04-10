Ukraine says Russians stole lethal substances from Chernobyl plant

Russian forces who occupied the Chernobyl nuclear plant stole radioactive substances from analysis laboratories that would doubtlessly kill them, Ukraine’s State Agency for Managing the Exclusion Zone stated on Sunday.

Moscow’s forces seized the defunct energy plant on the primary day of their invasion of Ukraine on February 24. They occupied the extremely radioactive zone for over a month, earlier than retreating on March 31.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The company stated on Facebook that Russian troopers pillaged two laboratories within the space.

It stated the Russians entered a storage space of the Ecocentre analysis base and stole 133 extremely radioactive substances.

“Even a small part of this activity is deadly if handled unprofessionally,” the company stated.

Earlier this week Ukraine’s power minister German Gulashchenko stated Russian troopers uncovered themselves to a “shocking” quantity of nuclear radiation, saying a few of them might have lower than a 12 months to reside.

“They dug bare soil contaminated with radiation, collected radioactive sand in bags for fortification, breathed this dust,” Gulashchenko stated on Facebook on Friday after visiting the exclusion zone.

“After a month of such exposure, they have a maximum of one year of life. More precisely, not life but a slow death from diseases,” the minister stated.

“Every Russian soldier will bring a piece of Chernobyl home. Dead or alive.”

He stated Russian army gear was additionally contaminated.

“The ignorance of Russian soldiers is shocking.”

The Chernobyl energy station was the positioning in 1986 of the world’s worst nuclear catastrophe.

Read extra:

Ukraine bans all imports from Russia, urges others to follow suit

Two bodies found in manhole outside Ukraine’s Kyiv

UK PM Boris Johnson praises ‘spirit’ of Ukraine rail workers on Kyiv visit