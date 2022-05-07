Ukraine says sank another Russian landing craft at snake island 

Kyiv stated Saturday it has destroyed one other Russian warship close to the Black Sea’s Snake Island, the place Ukrainian forces had been awarded for heroism after rebuffing Russian calls for to give up.

Ukraine’s protection ministry stated in a press release an armed drone had destroyed a Serna-class touchdown craft and a missile protection system on the small island underneath Russian management.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It launched grainy over-head footage on social media displaying in black and white what seemed to be an explosion over a lightweight craft with particles spilling outwards.

“The traditional parade of the Russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island – at the bottom of the sea,” the protection ministry added.

The army stated in a separate assertion on social media that the Bayraktar drone strike had additionally destroyed Tor-M2 anti-aircraft system being delivered to the island.

There was no instant affirmation of the strike from the Russian protection ministry.

Ukraine earlier this month stated its drones destroyed two Russian patrol boats, additionally close to Snake Island.

The outpost turned a logo of Ukrainian resistance after a radio alternate went viral on the start of the war, by which Ukrainian troopers used an expletive in rebuffing a requirement by the Russian warship Moskva to give up.

The Moskva, sank within the Black Sea in mid-April following what Moscow stated was an explosion on board. Ukraine and the US stated the warship was hit with missiles.

Read extra:

Pro-Russian forces say 50 more people evacuated from besieged Ukraine plant

Ukrainian authorities say missiles hit Odessa, northern Sumy region

Moldova separatists report drone strikes near Ukraine border