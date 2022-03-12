Ukraine says seven killed, including a child, after Russia fired at evacuation convoy

Ukraine’s intelligence service accused Russia on Saturday of firing at a convoy that was evacuating ladies and youngsters from the village of Peremoha within the Kyiv area, killing seven individuals together with one baby.

“After the attack, the occupiers forced the remnants of the column to turn back to Peremoha and are not letting them out of the village,” the intelligence service stated in an announcement, including that the overall variety of wounded was unknown.

“Russians shot a column of women and children while trying to evacuate from the village of Peremoha in the Kyiv region along an agreed ‘green’ corridor. Seven people died, including one child,” it stated.

Reuters was unable instantly to confirm the report and Russia supplied no quick remark.

Ukraine has accused Russia of stopping evacuations from battle zones by not respecting agreed ceasefires and firing at civilian targets.

Russia has denied focusing on civilians for the reason that begin of the invasion on February 24, and has blamed Ukraine for repeated stumbles in efforts to evacuate individuals from the worst-hit areas, together with the southern port city of Mariupol.

The Russian bombardment, which Moscow calls “a special operation,” has trapped hundreds of individuals in besieged cities and despatched 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighboring international locations.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated earlier on Saturday that the battle meant some small Ukrainian cities now not existed.

