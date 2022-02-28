Ukraine seeks “immediate ceasefire” and Russian withdrawal in 1st direct talks during Putin’s ongoing invasion

Kyiv — Ukrainian and Russian delegates sat down Monday for the primary direct negotiations between the 2 international locations since Russia launched its invasion 5 days earlier. The talks went for hours, and whereas they introduced some hope for an finish to the conflict, Ukraine‘s president and residents in Kyiv made it clear they anticipated little out of the dialogue. Even because the assembly passed off there have been reviews of intensified Russian shelling in japanese Ukrainian cities.

Russia wouldn’t make clear its goals for the talks, however CBS News’ Haley Ott reported that Ukraine’s key calls for had been an instantaneous ceasefire and the withdrawal of all Russian troops. Russian officers stated the assembly had ended by early night and that the respective delegations had been heading again to their capitals to debate the negotiations.

Ukraine’s capital metropolis of Kyiv was nonetheless on edge Monday, however residents had been allowed out of their homes and shelters for the primary time since Saturday evening, when the native authorities — bracing for an escalation of Russia’s siege on town — stated anybody out on the streets can be handled as an enemy.

A Russian armored personnel service (APC) burns subsequent to unidentified soldier’s physique throughout preventing between Russian and Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkiv, japanese Ukraine, February 27, 2022. SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty



Hours earlier than the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations started at a location close to the border with Belarus, Ukrainian officers stated Russia had but once more shelled main cities in a single day. Defense officers stated Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest metropolis, was coming beneath intense artillery fireplace after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russian troops the day gone by.

Explosions reported in Ukraine. (Feb. 24, 2022) CBS News



Pressure was mounting on Russian chief Vladimir Putin, in the meantime, with your entire United Nations General Assembly gathering for an extraordinary emergency meeting to debate the disaster a day after Putin stated he was placing his nuclear forces on alert in response to what he claimed had been “aggressive statements” by NATO, and punishing sanctions from the world’s wealthiest nations.