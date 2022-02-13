Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official

Ukraine sees no level closing its airspace amid an escalation with Russia, a senior Ukrainian official mentioned on Sunday, after the United States warned that Russian troops might invade the jap European nation at any time.

Dutch provider KLM mentioned on Saturday it could cease flying to Ukraine instantly, whereas Ukraine’s SkyUp airline mentioned on Sunday it had to divert one its planes after the proprietor of the leased plane barred the flight from getting into Ukrainian airspace.

“The most important point is that Ukraine itself sees no point in closing the sky. This is nonsense. And, in my opinion, it somewhat resembles a kind of partial blockade,” mentioned Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of employees.

“If particular air carriers decide to reconfigure the flight schedule, this certainly has nothing to do with the decisions or policies of our state,” he instructed Reuters.

The United States, its Western allies and different nations have been scaling again or evacuating embassy employees and have suggested their residents to not journey to Ukraine amid the standoff.

Washington mentioned the Russian navy, which has greater than 100,000 troops massed close to Ukraine, might invade at any second.

Moscow denies having any such plan and has described such warnings as “hysteria.”

