Ukraine sets new grain export restrictions for Moldova, Romania

Ukraine has imposed momentary restrictions on the availability of grain cargoes by rail within the route of Moldova and Romania as a result of a lot of wagons at border crossings, the APK-Infrom consultancy mentioned on Friday.

After its Black Sea ports have been blocked by Russia, Ukraine has been pressured to make use of rail as its essential route for exporting grain, which frequently results in the buildup of wagons at border crossings.

Earlier, Kyiv suspended grain exports by rail to Poland.

APK-Inform mentioned restrictions within the route of Romania started on May 4 and from May 5 within the route of Moldova and Ukraine’s Danube ports.

The agriculture ministry mentioned on Thursday that grain exports had reached 46 million tons within the 2021/22 July-June season, together with 132,000 tons to date in May.

Senior agriculture officers mentioned final month that Ukraine exported as much as 300,000 tons of grain in March, whereas analyst APK-Inform mentioned the nation exported 923,000 tons of grain in April.

Ukraine exported as much as 6 million tons of grain a month earlier than Russia invaded the nation. It exported 38.99 million tons at this level within the 2020/21 season.

