Ukraine soldier dies in shelling attack: Armed forces

A Ukrainian soldier died Wednesday in a shelling assault close to the frontline with the Moscow-backed separatist east, the armed forces stated, as fears mount of a Russian invasion.

Ukraine’s military didn’t specify the situation of the assault, saying solely that one soldier “suffered fatal injuries” and one other was wounded within the shelling.

Nine Ukrainian troopers have died because the starting of the 12 months, with six of them killed in intensifying clashes over the previous 4 days, in line with an AFP tally primarily based on official sources.

Rebel leaders have solely claimed casualties amongst civilians however not their fighters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized the independence of Ukraine’s two separatist areas, approving deployment of normal troops into the area.

US and NATO official say Russia is now poised to invade Ukraine after surrounding it with 150,000 troopers after which staging a collection of army drills, together with with its ally Belarus.

But Putin has not stated when he would possibly dispatch his drive, saying on Tuesday that it will “depend on the situation on the ground.”

