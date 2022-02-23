Ukraine state of emergency could impose curbs on movement, information, media: Draft

Ukraine may impose restrictions on the liberty of motion of conscripted reservists, impose curbs on the distribution of data and media and introduce private doc checks, in accordance with a draft textual content on Wednesday.

The draft textual content must be permitted by parliament on Wednesday night and would come into drive from Thursday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed introducing a nationwide state of emergency earlier on Wednesday, because the nation braces for a attainable giant scale army offensive from Russia.

