Ukraine state of emergency could impose curbs on movement, information, media: Draft
Ukraine may impose restrictions on the liberty of motion of conscripted reservists, impose curbs on the distribution of data and media and introduce private doc checks, in accordance with a draft textual content on Wednesday.
The draft textual content must be permitted by parliament on Wednesday night and would come into drive from Thursday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed introducing a nationwide state of emergency earlier on Wednesday, because the nation braces for a attainable giant scale army offensive from Russia.
