Ukraine ‘still ready’ for talks with Russia: Zelenskyy

Ukraine was “still ready” to proceed negotiations with Moscow, which have stalled because the discovery of atrocities in Bucha and different areas close to Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Saturday.

“Ukraine has always said it is ready for negotiations and looking for any way to stop this war,” Zelenskyy stated in a press convention with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer who visited Bucha.

“Sadly, in parallel we see the preparations for important battles, some people say decisive ones, in the east,” he stated, referring to an anticipated Russian offensive.

“We are ready to fight and to look in parallel to end this war through diplomacy,” he added.

The final face-to-face talks between the 2 sides befell on March 29, throughout which Ukrainian negotiators are stated to have signaled their readiness to simply accept neutrality in return for safety ensures from third events.

“In the east and in the south, we have seen a concentration of arms, equipment and troops who are getting ready to occupy another part of our territory,” Zelenskyy stated.

The end result of any new Russian offensive would rely “on several factors,” he stated, together with Ukraine’s “strength, how quickly our partners supply us with arms, and the Russian leader’s [Vladimir Putin] desire to go further.”

