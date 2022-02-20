Ukraine temporarily closes checkpoint in Donbass due to shelling by separatists

Ukraine on Sunday suspended operations at one of many seven checkpoints to territory within the japanese Donbass area managed by Russia-backed separatists, resulting from heavy shelling, the Ukrainian navy stated.

Incidents of shelling throughout the road dividing authorities forces and separatists elevated sharply final week, in what the

Ukrainian authorities referred to as a provocation. Kyiv’s Western allies say Russia is getting ready to invade Ukraine and are involved that the escalation is perhaps used as a pretext.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia denies any plans to assault its neighbor, whereas Ukraine strongly denied ideas by Moscow that Kyiv might

launch an offensive in japanese Ukraine.

Separatists on Saturday fired 3 times on the Schastya checkpoint utilizing mortars and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers,

as ceasefire violations by separatists alongside the frontline elevated to 136 from 66 on Friday, the navy stated on its Facebook web page.

Two Ukrainian troopers had been reported killed and 4 wounded on Saturday.

Considering “the escalation of the situation… and the inability to guarantee the safety of the civilian population” utilizing the checkpoint, the command was suspending its use from 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Sunday “for the period of the threat,” the

navy stated.

Separatist officers accused Ukraine on social media website Telegram of shelling separatist-controlled areas and stated they needed to reply accordingly.

Read extra:

Ukraine leader proposes meeting with Putin

Russia says shell hit building near Ukraine border

Ukraine reports two soldiers killed in separatists shelling