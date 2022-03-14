Ukraine to insist in talks with Russia on presidents’ meeting: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian officers negotiating with their Russian counterparts are to make sure direct talks between the international locations’ leaders that would result in bringing peace, Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelenskyy mentioned late on Sunday.

The subsequent spherical of the talks on the warfare in Ukraine between the 2 neighbors is scheduled for early Monday, through video hyperlinks. Although officers have been giving upbeat assessments currently, constructive outcomes of the negotiations are but to come back.

Ukraine has repeatedly referred to as for direct talks between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, pointing to the Russian chief because the one making all closing selections.

“Our delegation has a clear task – to do everything to ensure a meeting of the presidents. The meeting that I am sure people are waiting for,” Zelenskyy mentioned in his every day video deal with.

“Obviously this is a difficult story. A hard path. But this path is needed. And our goal is for Ukraine to get the necessary result in this struggle, in this negotiation work. Necessary for peace. And for security.”

Russia has mentioned beforehand that the Kremlin wouldn’t refuse such a gathering to debate “specific” points, however there have been no additional particulars.

On Sunday, a barrage of Russian missiles hit a big Ukrainian base close to the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday, killing 35 individuals and wounding 134, in an escalation of the warfare to the west of the nation as combating raged elsewhere.

Ukraine has mentioned beforehand it was prepared to barter with Russia, however to not give up within the battle. Thousands have died and greater than 2.5 million have fled for the reason that warfare started.

Three rounds of talks between the 2 sides in Belarus, most just lately final Monday, had centered primarily on humanitarian points and led to the restricted opening of some corridors for civilians to flee combating.

Putin mentioned on Friday there had been some “positive shifts” within the talks however didn’t elaborate.

Talks between the Russian and Ukrainian overseas ministers produced no obvious progress in direction of a ceasefire final Thursday, however analysts mentioned the actual fact they have been even assembly left a window open for ending the warfare

