Ukraine to join NATO cyber defense center as ‘contributing participant’

Ukraine will be a part of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) as a “contributing participant,” the NATO-accredited army analysis establishment stated in a press release on Friday.

“Ukraine could bring valuable first-hand knowledge of several adversaries within the cyber domain to be used for research, exercises and training,” CCDCOE Director Colonel Jaak Tarien stated in a press release on the CCDCOE web site.

The CCDCOE, which relies in Estonia, would profit from Ukraine’s “valuable experience from previous cyberattacks,” the assertion stated.

Ukraine could be admitted to the middle as a “contributing participant” after writing to precise its curiosity in becoming a member of the NATO CCDCOE in a letter, the assertion stated.

“The center has already expanded its membership outside the NATO nations,” it added.

