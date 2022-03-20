Ukraine to receive more US Javelin and Stinger missiles within days: Official 

Ukraine will obtain a brand new cargo of US weapons inside days, together with Javelin and Stinger missiles, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov stated in a televised interview on Saturday.

“The [weapons] will be on the territory of our country in the nearest future. We are talking about days,” Danilov stated.

Ukraine’s allies have delivered planeloads of weapons shipments to bolster its army towards the Russian invasion.

Russia has criticized such deliveries from NATO member states.

