ukraine: Ukraine and West prevented Russian escalation: Kyiv – Times of India
KYIV: Ukraine stated Tuesday that its joint diplomatic efforts with Western allies have managed to discourage a feared Russian invasion.
“We and our allies have managed to forestall Russia from any additional escalation,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba informed reporters.
“It is already the middle of February, and you see that diplomacy is continuing to work.”
Kuleba’s feedback got here a day after Russia left the door open to extra talks with the West to resolve a standoff triggered by Moscow’s opposition to NATO‘s affect in japanese Europe and Ukraine’s ambition to sooner or later be part of the alliance.
Russia’s defence ministry stated Tuesday among the greater than 100,000 troopers stationed close to Ukraine’s borders had been beginning to return to base after finishing army drills.
Ukrainian officers have spent weeks questioning US intelligence stories suggesting that Russia was readying an imminent assault on its western neighbour.
But Kuleba harassed that tensions remained excessive alongside Ukraine’s frontiers and that Russia nonetheless wanted to tug again its remaining forces.
“We have a rule: don’t believe what you hear, believe what you see. When we see a withdrawal, we will believe in a de-escalation,” he stated.
