ukraine: Ukraine says swapped captured soldiers with Russia – Times of India
KYIV: Ukraine stated Friday it swapped a number of captured troopers with Russia within the south of the war-scarred nation, the place Moscow’s invading forces have solidified their biggest positive aspects.
“After tense negotiations, we managed to reach agreements on a prisoner exchange near the village of Posad-Pokrovskoye, where four Russian military personnel were exchanged for our five,” Ukraine’s defence ministry stated.
Russian troops have captured town of Kherson, which is the executive capital of the eponymous area the place Friday’s declared swap befell.
The change adopted an announcement from Kyiv on Thursday of a fourth swap of prisoners since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stated a complete of 30 folks on the Ukrainian aspect have been concerned in that change.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky this week supplied to swap pro-Kremlin tycoon Viktor Medvedchuk, one of many richest folks in Ukraine and who was arrested by Kyiv after escaping home arrest, for Ukrainians captured by Russia.
