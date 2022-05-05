World
ukraine: US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals: Report – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States has offered intelligence that has helped Ukrainian forces kill lots of the Russian generals who’ve died within the Ukraine warfare, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior US officers.
Washington has offered to Ukraine particulars on Russia‘s anticipated troop actions and the situation and different particulars about Russia’s cellular army headquarters, and Ukraine has mixed that assist with its personal intelligence to conduct artillery strikes and different assaults which have killed Russian officers, the newspaper stated.
The Pentagon and the White House didn’t instantly reply to Reuters’ requests for touch upon the report.
Ukrainian officers stated they’ve killed about 12 Russian generals on the battlefield, in line with the New York Times. US officers declined to specify what number of generals had been killed because of American intelligence, the newspaper stated.
