Ukraine wants to join the EU. Here’s how that would work

toggle caption Stephanie Lecocq/Pool/AFP by way of Getty Images

Stephanie Lecocq/Pool/AFP by way of Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally signed an software for Ukraine’s membership within the European Union, in response to a publish from his verified Facebook web page.

“[Zelenskyy] has just signed a historical document — Ukraine’s application for European Union membership,” tweeted Andrii Sybiha, the deputy head of the president’s workplace. Ukraine’s prime minister and head of parliament additionally signed a joint assertion, he added.

The transfer comes hours after Zelenskyy released a video interesting to the EU for membership and calling on Russian forces to go dwelling. He urged the EU to permit Ukraine’s speedy entry beneath what he described as a “new special procedure,” on which he didn’t elaborate.

“Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal,” he stated, in response to a translation from The Guardian. “I am confident that it is fair. I am confident we have deserved it. I am confident that all this is possible.”



The Guardian

YouTube



Ukraine is just not at the moment acknowledged as an official candidate for EU membership, although it has been a part of an affiliation settlement with the EU (wherein each events agreed to align their economies in sure areas and deepen political ties) since 2017, as Politico notes.

Zelenskyy mentioned membership with European leaders

Zelenskyy’s plea echoes remarks he remodeled the weekend, when he pushed publicly for Ukraine’s accession into the EU and mentioned the topic with European leaders.

Zelenskyy tweeted on Saturday that he had spoken with European Council President Charles Michel, writing: “It is a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine’s membership in the #EU.”

Michel responded in a tweet of his personal: “#Ukraine and its people are family. Further concrete support is on its way.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Euronews on Sunday that Ukraine is “one of us and we want them in” the European Union.

But she urged its entry would not be speedy, saying the method would contain integrating Ukraine’s market into that of the EU and noting that the 2 cooperate carefully in areas akin to power.

Indeed, the EU’s own website stresses that “becoming a member of the EU is a complex procedure which does not happen overnight.”

The course of includes time-consuming negotiations

A rustic can solely apply as soon as it satisfies sure situations, together with having free-market economic system and secure democracy and accepting all EU laws in addition to the euro. Then, it submits its software to the Council, which asks the Commission to evaluate the nation’s potential to fulfill these standards.

If the Commission’s evaluation is favorable, the Council should unanimously agree on a proper framework for negotiations, which then happen between ministers and ambassadors of EU governments and the candidate nation.

“Due to the huge volume of EU rules and regulations each candidate country must adopt as national law, the negotiations take time to complete,” the EU explains.

Five nations are at the moment within the strategy of integrating EU laws into nationwide regulation: Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey. Two others — Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina — are categorized as “potential candidates” as a result of they don’t but meet the factors to use for membership.