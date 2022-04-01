Ukraine wants Turkey, Germany as guarantor states – Cavushoglu

Ukraine desires Turkey and Germany to imagine the function of guarantor

states after Russia’s invasion ends, Foreign Minister Mevlut

Cavushoglu stated in a televised assertion late Thursday, Trend stories citing Daily Sabah.

“Italy is also on the table” as a potential third guarantor

state, the highest diplomat stated.

“Ukraine desires to be assured of its security if it received’t be part of

NATO,” he added, referring to Moscow’s demand that Kyiv is saved out

of the navy alliance.

Cavushoglu additionally stated that Turkey continues to actively interact in

diplomacy, particularly with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

“The undeniable fact that the 2 international locations took a primary step in dialogue

in Turkey reveals the significance they offer to relations with Turkey,”

he added.