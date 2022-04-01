Ukraine wants Turkey, Germany as guarantor states – Cavushoglu
Ukraine desires Turkey and Germany to imagine the function of guarantor
states after Russia’s invasion ends, Foreign Minister Mevlut
Cavushoglu stated in a televised assertion late Thursday, Trend stories citing Daily Sabah.
“Italy is also on the table” as a potential third guarantor
state, the highest diplomat stated.
“Ukraine desires to be assured of its security if it received’t be part of
NATO,” he added, referring to Moscow’s demand that Kyiv is saved out
of the navy alliance.
Cavushoglu additionally stated that Turkey continues to actively interact in
diplomacy, particularly with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.
“The undeniable fact that the 2 international locations took a primary step in dialogue
in Turkey reveals the significance they offer to relations with Turkey,”
he added.