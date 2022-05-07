Ukraine war: All women, children and elderly evacuated from Azovstal

US first woman praises Romania’s refugee efforts

America’s first woman Jill Biden praised the Romanian authorities and reduction organizations for the vary of humanitarian assist they’re offering to Ukrainians who’re fleeing Russia’s conflict towards their nation. She referred to as the present of solidary “superb” but also “just the beginning.”

Biden delivered her sober assessment on Saturday at the end of an hour-long briefing at the US Embassy in Bucharest on the massive relief effort.

She was told that Romania had “welcomed” nearly 900,000 refugees from Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor on 24 February, but most have since moved on to other countries. Women and children are the bulk of the refugees.

“It’s amazing. It’s solidarity here in Romania that you’re all working together,” Biden said. “I think this is really, unfortunately, just the beginning. Just the beginning.”

She also applauded Romanians for their generosity.

“The Romanian people are amazing, to welcome all these refugees into their homes and offer them food and clothing and shelter and give them their hearts,” she added. “I think the world knows that.”

Around 7,000 Ukrainians cross the border and arrive in Romania daily, said Pablo Zapata, the Romanian representative for the UN refugee agency.

UN and other agencies and the Romanian government are providing refugees with a range of services, including food, shelter, education, health and mental health care, and counseling, among other services.

(AP)