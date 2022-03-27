Ukraine war and India’s stance: A case where neo-colonial West meets new India of 2022

India has been getting lot of lectures, threats from western media, assume tanks, leaders, trolls for it is composed and impartial stance on Ukraine War. Western world nonetheless sees India via an outdated colonial prism and poverty cliche like their media narratives. India of 2022 below Prime Minister Narendra Modi has modified to an excellent diploma as a younger international energy however neo colonial west has not. India’s quest for peace and it is calmness has been mistaken because it’s weak point. writes former Intelligence Official Ok.Ok.Singh.

Majority in India don’t help Putin’s actions. India has known as for peace and dialogue. India can also be privy to Nato growth in disguise of a defensive alliance for 30 years in Eastern EU. Nato additionally tried to develop in Indo Pacific however China resisted. We additionally know the events which aided Ukraine with false assurances on NATO and EU membership after which backed out.The Ukraine warfare shouldn’t be India’s enterprise and we all know the events accountable. Russia’s primary calls for ought to have been met with safety ensures for world peace we’re privy to western vanity to showcase dominance. Russia is a declining energy however pushing away the world’s largest nuclear energy like Russia into China’s orbit is an enormous mistake. Now autocratic regimes like North Korea, Russia and China will probably be a risk to democratic world. West has an extended behavior of overestimating itself and demeaning adversaries and pals.

West Underestimates India and Indians:

I bear in mind an incident years in the past in South of France in St Tropez. I used to be with a good friend who was related previously with one of many western head of state. There was an individual in his 40s who used to hassle my good friend and was an ex particular forces of an EU nation. My good friend tried to keep away from him and even I attempted to politely ignore his insults by telling him to not hassle her however he didn’t take heed to me. Few days handed by however his angle and techniques didn’t change. My good friend requested me to intervene however coming from a land of Gandhi I didn’t must show to anybody something by utilizing violent means or drive. One day he actually crossed all the bounds so as soon as my good friend left I confronted him and to his shock he was knocked out in lower than a minute. Sometimes politeness is taken as weak point within the west. His first sentence to me after getting knocked out was “You cow p*ss Indian slave you are supposed to be weak and we (Europeans) are superior” this was the extent ignorance of a extremely educated entitled particular forces veteran in EU. I simply smiled and left whereas he was mendacity on ground bleeding from his nostril. The subsequent day he didn’t hassle me or my good friend and later apologized and we turned good pals. Moral is power respects power however we Indians don’t imagine in utilizing it typically like Americans achieve this there’s a nice false impression in west about our capabilities.

Today younger Indians run Big tech in USA and Unicorn tech startups in India and worldwide and are very succesful and effectively to do. Also the entire Hollywood and western media narrative is to be blamed that west is nice, west is superior, west are heroic and others who don’t share the identical views, values are villains and cowards.

Western Agencies and Anti India Activities:

West until immediately has been concentrating on India on democracy, minority rights, human rights straight out of the CIA Nineteen Nineties playbook and has failed miserably. UK and USA via their international assist make NGOs, social researchers and many others act as a entrance for his or her businesses and goal India via protests and anti India actions. Many of those NGOs had been lately banned by India with credible proof linking involvement of state backed equipment and hand of left leaning highly effective lobbies who management western media and who’re recognized for his or her hate for Hindus, PM Modi and India. Their notion about India has been completely fallacious. I bear in mind my dialog with an American excessive rating air drive commander in Washington who was a part of USA National Security Council advised me and I quote “Son for America morality and values are last and it’s self interest first. America will do anything and everything to protect it’s interest”. I simply smiled and stood by seeing his vanity and lack of respect for human life and dignity.

Advertisement

Western Hypocrisy on Energy and Oil

Today EU is shopping for oil and fuel from Russia and but western media and leaders have audacity to single out, lecture and threaten India with sanctions for protecting ties with it is trusted good friend of a long time whereas west by no means did something reliable for India to guard India’s curiosity. This narrative of both with us or in opposition to us is outdated and outdated.

Hard Facts:

Here are some onerous true details on India and west relationship which western media shouldn’t be highlighting to it is viewers. This is for international readers particularly ignorant and superiority complicated western world to grasp India higher as a result of empathy and mutual respect is the very last thing west has had about India.

1. India immediately is a peaceable nation of Gandhi but a world army, expertise, nuclear and financial energy who doesn’t entertain bullies. India shouldn’t be a western puppet nor a vassal state. Puppet as in like Australia, Japan, UK, EU nations are to USA and who comply with USA international coverage blindly. India has an impartial international coverage since a long time and has managed to guard itself in a neighborhood of two rogue nuclear powers. India like Israel shouldn’t be like some weak center japanese or Balkan nation which had been focused by NATO and USA to reveal it is hegemony. West must have mutual respect when it offers with India. Hope in future west maintains mutual respect, peace and concord and never conflicts on numerous views else relationship with India goes nowhere.

2. India additionally doesn’t want sermons from western leaders, consultants, assume tanks and media on democracy and human rights after destroying nations like Iraq for imaginary WMDs, changing Taliban terror with Taliban after spending 2 a long time and trillions of {dollars} in Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Balkan and many others and variety of violent invasions. USA ought to sanction Bush and Blair for Iraq first earlier than Russia. I’m not saying two wrongs make a proper however simply calling out western hypocrisy. This democracy and human rights facade is from outdated CIA playbook to focus on nations which problem western curiosity. West internally doesn’t fee India as a good friend however as an financial competitor. They don’t want one other China in India’s peaceable rise. India is conscious of this and can at all times look out for it is curiosity like America seems for it is personal curiosity aggressively above ethical compass and values. In geopolitics there aren’t any everlasting pals or enemies solely frequent curiosity.

3. India is not going to entertain infinite wars incited by west anymore to feed their arms, oil and left leaning elite media foyer. India believes in quiet again channel diplomacy and Indian management has been talking with each leaders to make peace in present Ukraine battle somewhat than warfare mongering like west who has been arming just one facet so as to add gas to fireside until Ukraine is destroyed fully. West is just involved for Ukraine as battle is near their area and never Africa or Asia. West is just involved for white blue eyed individuals as uncovered of their media and never poor Yemenis or Afghans.

India is anxious by western data warfare to incite Ukrainians to battle until final man standing that is morally corrupt. Nearly whole narrative in western media is that Ukraine is successful and Russia is shedding everyone knows that isn’t the case. Russia has destroyed many key Ukrainian cities, siezed territory and battle is fought near Kyiv. Example – If USA and China go to warfare and battle is fought in Beijing you’ll not entertain a story that China is successful and USA is shedding. US huge tech, social media management on this whole narrative is harmful and can go away Ukrainians blinded in false hope and as cannon fodder since Nato has already left them refusing air help. In fog of warfare fact is first casualty. Russia and China are armed to tooth with hypersonic weapons so west minus USA armed forces is sitting geese.

4. Also USA technique to make Russia get trapped in Ukraine and to sanction and weaken Russia is a international coverage catastrophe. West doesn’t symbolize whole world. Africa, South America, Middle East, India and China is not going to succumb to Anglo – Saxon sanctions and can commerce with Russia. Firstly I’m not professional Russia nor Anti west. I’m simply calling out western hypocrisy of a long time.

5. India seeks extra pals than enemies in contrast to USA which has stored on selecting fights and destroying weak nations around the globe with poor international coverage choices for many years.

6. Sadly west by no means stood up for India and Indians stronger. India misplaced many civilians to terror assaults from Pakistan but west was silent, West to India’s shock armed Pakistan for many years that is hypocrisy. What lectures are western leaders giving India now? Are brown individuals are of any lesser god than white blue eyed ones?

7.West by no means sanctioned or mentioned a phrase in opposition to China when it killed India’s troopers and China has been in a standoff in Himalayas for two years with 200000 troopers. Still EU and USA don’t have any phrases to say in opposition to China or to help India. Why Eu or USA can not sanction China? Because their commerce with China can’t be a part of financial warfare as they’re too relient on them.

8. In 1971 USA and it is management had been hawkish in the direction of India. Nixon and co had been abusive in the direction of India. USA and UK despatched naval ships to assault India a fellow democratic nation and a rustic of Gandhi by happening fallacious facet of historical past by being with Pakistan. Still USA failed as Russia saved India from UK & USA so the Russians who’re villains in line with the western media get pleasure from immense goodwill amongst Indian plenty and never simply arms however no nation on the planet trusts India with Nuclear Submarine expertise like Russia does. Today west refused to offer India refined arms they usually do defence offers with enormous prices and strict clauses. This shouldn’t be acceptable to India and India doesn’t care about what junior American diplomats or bureaucrats must say like Donald Lu or Nuland. No western media or assume tank or knowledgeable is addressing these onerous true details.

9. In 1998 West sanctioned India for nuclear check when India was simply defending itself from nuclear armed rogue neighbours.

West ought to observe first what it preaches. This needs to be constantly carried out for many years for India to belief west and abandon Russia. Mutual respect and belief is a two method enterprise in Geo Politics.

Also west wants to return to a brand new actuality that they stay in a multi polar world not a unipolar world lead by USA. West can not dictate phrases on India anymore.

The creator Ok.Ok. Singh is a former Intelligence Official

Share this text: