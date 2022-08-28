Ukraine war ‘could last for years,’ Germany’s Baerbock says

The battle in Ukraine may final for years, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, assuring the nation’s continued help from Europe’s greatest financial system.

“We need to be prepared for the possibility that the war could last for years,” she instructed Germany’s Bild am Sonntag in an interview revealed on Sunday. This implies that Ukraine should still must be supplied with heavy weaponry subsequent summer time, she added.

“Ukraine is defending our freedom, security architecture too and we support Ukraine financially and militarily for as long as necessary,” she was quoted as saying.

The overseas minister additionally defended Ukraine’s declare to the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was seized by Russia in 2014. “Crimea is also part of Ukraine. The world never recognized the illegal annexation of 2014,” she mentioned.