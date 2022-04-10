Ukraine War Drives Global Food Prices To New All Time High – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Global meals costs have reached “a new all-time high,” the pinnacle of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization stated on Friday, “hitting the poorest the hardest.”

“It is now more than two years that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact our lives, our health and our economies,” stated FAO chief QU Dongyu.

Explaining that the neediest “face greater exposure to the pandemic and are the most affected by rising food and fuel prices,” he identified that costs for staple foodstuffs similar to wheat and vegetable oils have soared, “imposing extraordinary costs on global consumers, particularly the poorest”.

Repercussions of warfare

Conflict has pushed up worldwide costs for wheat, maize and vegetable oils, as warfare within the Black Sea area unfold shocks by means of the markets buying and selling in these staples.

The FAO Food Price Index averaged 159.3 factors in March, up 12.6 per cent from February when it had already reached its highest degree since its inception in 1990.

The Index tracks month-to-month adjustments within the costs of a basket of generally traded meals commodities. Last month’s costs had been 33.6 per cent greater general, than March final yr.

Driven by hovering wheat and coarse grain costs – largely on account of the warfare in Ukraine – the FAO Cereal Price Index was 17.1 per cent greater in March than it was only a month earlier.

Over the previous three years, Russia and Ukraine mixed, accounted for round 30 per cent and 20 per cent of world wheat and maize exports, respectively.

Harvest falls brief

FAO’s newly launched Cereal Supply and Demand Brief estimates that at the very least 20 per cent of Ukraine’s winter crops that had been planted, will not be harvested.

But, it additionally factors to a worldwide cereal manufacturing of two,799 million tonnes, up barely from 2020, with rice manufacturing reaching an all-time excessive of 520.3 million tonnes.

And world cereal use in 2021-22 is projected to succeed in 2,789 million tonnes, together with a report degree for rice, with will increase additionally anticipated for maize and wheat.

Global cereal shares are forecast to rise by 2.4 per cent by the top of this yr, from their opening ranges, largely attributable to greater wheat and maize shares in Russia and Ukraine, on account of decrease anticipated exports.

FAO lowered its forecast for world commerce in cereals within the present advertising yr to 469 million tonnes, marking a contraction from the 2020-21 degree, largely as a result of warfare in Ukraine and based mostly on at the moment obtainable info.

Expectations level to the European Union and India growing wheat exports, whereas Argentina, India and the United States ship are more likely to ship extra maize – partially compensating for the lack of exports from the Black Sea area.

Oil and sugar

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index rose 23.2 per cent, pushed by greater quotations for sunflower seed oil, of which Ukraine is the world’s main exporter.

Palm, soy and rapeseed oil costs additionally rose markedly on account of the upper sunflower seed oil costs and the rising crude oil costs – with soy oil costs additional underpinned by considerations over decreased South American exports.

FAO’s Sugar Price Index rose 6.7 per cent from February, reversing latest declines to succeed in a degree greater than 20 per cent greater than in March 2021.

Higher crude oil costs had been a driving issue, together with forex appreciation of the Brazilian Real, whereas favorable manufacturing prospects in India prevented bigger month-to-month worth will increase.

Meat and dairy

Meanwhile, surging pig meat costs associated to a shortfall in animals for slaughter in Western Europe, drove the FAO Meat Price Index up by 4.8 per cent in March to succeed in an all-time excessive.

International poultry costs additionally firmed in keeping with decreased provides from main exporting international locations following avian flu outbreaks.

Amid a surge in import demand for close to and long-term deliveries, particularly from Asian markets, quotations for butter and milk powders rose steeply, driving the FAO Dairy Price Index up 2.6 per cent, making it 23.6 per cent greater than in March 2021.

Source: UN News. Headline photograph: Internet inventory picture

