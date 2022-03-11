Ukraine war: Kyiv and Moscow hold high-profile talks

The international ministers of Russia and Ukraine are holding talks in Turkey, as Moscow’s all-out invasion of its neighbour enters its third week, Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba mentioned forward of the face-to-face assembly along with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that his expectations had been “limited”.

It comes after Ukraine accused Russia of bombing a youngsters’s hospital, calling it a “war crime”.

Officials say three individuals together with a baby died within the assault in Mariupol.

Seventeen individuals, together with employees and sufferers, had been injured, the native mayor’s workplace mentioned. Footage exhibits a constructing – which additionally housed a maternity ward – diminished to a shell, with an enormous crater close by.

On Thursday the Kremlin mentioned it could search data from the Russian navy about what had occurred.

An extra seven deaths had been reported in Russian strikes in north-eastern Ukraine in a single day – 4 individuals together with two youngsters had been killed in strikes close to town of Kharkiv and three individuals together with a 13-year-old boy died in strikes on Okhtyrka, within the Sumy area.

Meanwhile Ukraine’s deputy prime minister mentioned seven evacuation routes – together with routes out of Mariupol and Sumy – would open on Thursday.

‘Low expectations’ for talks

Ahead of the talks in Antalya, southern Turkey, Kuleba mentioned: “Frankly… my expectations of the talks are low.”

Ukraine’s international ministry mentioned that Kyiv was searching for an instantaneous “cessation of hostilities and the war against Ukraine by Russia”.

Meanwhile, Russia is demanding that Ukraine abandons its acknowledged plans to hitch the NATO navy alliance, and turns into a neutral-status state. It additionally says Kyiv should settle for Moscow’s jurisdiction over Crimea – the southern Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

And Russia is urgent for Kyiv to acknowledge two self-proclaimed insurgent areas in jap Ukraine.

Two earlier rounds of talks held in current days failed to search out any breakthrough, though the 2 warring sides agreed on establishing humanitarian corridors.

Outcry at Mariupol hospital bombing

UN Secretary General António Guterres described the assault as “horrific” and the US accused Russia of a “barbaric use of military force to go after innocent civilians”.

Mariupol – the place about 400,000 individuals stay – has been surrounded by Russian forces for a number of days, and repeated makes an attempt at a ceasefire to permit civilians to depart have damaged down.

“The whole city remains without electricity, water, food, whatever and people are dying because of dehydration,” Olena Stokoz of Ukraine’s Red Cross advised the BBC on Wednesday.

Chemical weapons warning

Western officers – together with the White House – have warned Russia might use chemical or organic weapons in Ukraine or create a “false flag” operation – a deceptive operation blamed on the opposite facet, normally used to justify a supposed counter-attack.

Moscow earlier mentioned Ukrainian forces had transported some 80 tonnes of ammonia within the nation’s north-east, with out offering proof.

The US House of Representatives voted in favour of practically $14bn (£10.6bn) in assist for Ukraine, in addition to voting to ban US imports of Russian oil and different vitality merchandise. The measures nonetheless should move by means of the Senate, which is anticipated to vote later this week.

Meanwhile US Vice-President Kamala Harris is in Poland, a day after Washington rejected the nation’s plan to switch its jet fleet to the US, quite than on to Ukraine.

And in Europe, EU leaders are meeting in France’s Palace of Versailles for a two-day summit to debate Ukraine’s doable future membership, extra sanctions on Russia, and a brand new widespread defence coverage.

US officers estimated that between 5,000 to six,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine because the struggle started on 24 February.

Ukraine says greater than 12,000 Russian service personnel have died, whereas Russia final week acknowledged 498 fatalities – however not one of the competing claims might be clearly verified.

