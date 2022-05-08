Ukraine war live: Dozens feared dead as Russians bomb school

Up to 60 feared useless after Russians bomb Luhansk faculty

Russia’s bombing of a college within the jap Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka killed two folks and left 60 within the particles feared useless, the governor of the Luhansk area stated on Sunday.

Governor Serhiy Gaidai stated Russian forces dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the college the place about 90 folks had been sheltering, inflicting a hearth that engulfed the constructing.

“The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found,” Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

“Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings.”

Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm the report.

Gaidai wrote on Telegram the “Russian assassins ‘fought’ with unarmed civilians. The racists dropped an air bomb on a school where almost the entire village was hiding. Everyone who did not have time to evacuate. After hitting the club, the basement of the school was the only place of salvation, but the Russians took away from people and this chance.”

Ukraine and the West have accused Russian forces of focusing on civilians and battle crimes, expenses Moscow rejects.

(Reuters / Euronews)