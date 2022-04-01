Ukraine war live: Mariupol evacuation falters, as fighting continues

Zelenskyy: Russians build up for southeast offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned after Russian troops withdrew from the north and heart of the nation, the state of affairs has been heating up within the southeast the place Russian forces are build up for brand new highly effective assaults.

In his nighttime video handle to the nation Thursday, Zelenskyy mentioned it was heartening for all Ukrainians to see Russian troops retreating from north of Kyiv, from across the northern city of Chernihiv and from Sumy within the northeast. By he urged Ukrainians to not let up, saying the withdrawal was only a Russian tactic.

Zelenskyy mentioned he spoke Thursday with European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whereas his adviser spoke with U.S. nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan.

“We need more support from our partners right now when Russian troops are concentrating additional forces in certain areas,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

(AP)