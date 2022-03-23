Ukraine war live: Russia seizes humanitarian convoy, Zelenskyy says

06:54

UN faces 3 resolutions on Ukraine humanitarian disaster

The UN will think about three resolutions on Wednesday on the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine.

Russia determined to name a vote on its Security Council decision that makes no point out of its assault within the nation.

The General Assembly is scheduled to begin contemplating two rival resolutions Wednesday morning: one supported by Ukraine and Western nations that makes clear Russia is accountable for the escalating humanitarian disaster and the opposite sponsored by South Africa that does not point out Russia.

(AP)