Ukraine war live: Russia seizes humanitarian convoy, Zelenskyy says
The battle in Ukraine rages on after the invasion was launched by Moscow on 24 February.
Fighting has pressured greater than ten million Ukrainians to flee their houses and greater than 3.5 million to flee the nation, with hundreds of individuals killed or wounded and widespread injury within the wake of shelling and aerial bombardments.
06:54
UN faces 3 resolutions on Ukraine humanitarian disaster
The UN will think about three resolutions on Wednesday on the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine.
Russia determined to name a vote on its Security Council decision that makes no point out of its assault within the nation.
The General Assembly is scheduled to begin contemplating two rival resolutions Wednesday morning: one supported by Ukraine and Western nations that makes clear Russia is accountable for the escalating humanitarian disaster and the opposite sponsored by South Africa that does not point out Russia.
(AP)
06:45
Russia seizes Mariupol humanitarian convoy, Ukrainian leaders declare
Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing rescue employees from a humanitarian convoy attempting to get provides to the port metropolis of Mariupol which has been beneath heavy assault for weeks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated round 100,000 civilians remained in Mariupol. Those who’ve escaped the port metropolis described days of fixed bombing.