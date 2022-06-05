Ukraine war live: Russian missiles strike Kyiv infrastructure targets

A barrage of Russian missiles hit infrastructure targets in Kyiv early Sunday morning, the primary time there had been strikes for the reason that finish of April. Nobody was reported killed.

Russian forces proceed their offensive in japanese Ukraine with claims and counter-claims about successes from either side in and across the metropolis of Severodonetsk.

