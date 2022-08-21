Ukraine war: More drone strikes, new military aid and Russian attacks

Drone assault on Russia’s Black Sea HQ in occupied Crimea

A drone assault on Saturday focused the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, with no accidents, in keeping with the governor of the town on the annexed Crimean peninsula.

“The drone was shot down right above the Fleet Headquarters, fell on the roof and caught fire,” Mikhail Razvojaev wrote on Telegram.

The incident “did not cause any serious damage” or accidents, he mentioned, blaming the assault on Ukrainian forces.

This is the second drone assault on the headquarters of the ability in Sevastopol in lower than a month.

On 31 July, a drone landed within the yard of the Fleet Headquarters, injuring 5 staff and inflicting the cancellation of all festivities deliberate for the Russian Fleet Day celebrated that day.

Accused by Russia of being behind the assault, Ukraine denied its involvement, calling the accusations a “provocation”.

The new assault comes amid a spate of explosions and assaults on Russian army infrastructure in Crimea.

On Thursday night, Russian forces shot down a drone close to a army airfield in Sevastopol.

On Tuesday, explosions occurred at a army base and an ammunition depot in Crimea, which Russia described as an act of “sabotage”.

In early August, an explosion of ammunition meant for army aviation close to the Saki army airfield in Crimea left one individual useless and several other injured.

US giving extra high-tech army tools to Ukraine

The US will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant autos, anti-armor rounds and howitzer weapons to assist Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive towards Russian invaders.

A senior protection official advised reporters {that a} new $775 million help package deal will embody 15 Scan Eagles, 40 mine-resistant, ambush-protected autos often called MRAPs with mine-clearing rollers, and a couple of,000 anti-armor rounds that may assist Ukraine troops transfer ahead within the south and east, the place Russian forces have positioned mines. The official mentioned the US is trying to assist form and arm the Ukrainian pressure of the long run because the conflict drags on.

“These capabilities are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned in a press release.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted his appreciation for the package deal, saying “We have taken another important step to defeat the aggressor.”

This newest help comes as Russia’s conflict on Ukraine is about to achieve the six-month mark. It brings the whole US army help to Ukraine to about $10.6 billion for the reason that starting of the Biden administration. It is the nineteenth time the Pentagon has offered tools from Defense Department shares to Ukraine since August 2021.

The U.S. has offered howitzer ammunition up to now, however that is the primary time it’s going to ship 16 of the weapon methods. The help package deal additionally consists of 1,500 anti-tank missiles, 1,000 javelin missiles and an undisclosed variety of high-speed, anti-radiation or HARM missiles that focus on radar methods. The Ukrainian forces have been efficiently utilizing varied precision artillery methods to attempt to maintain off Russian forces and take again territory Moscow has gained.

Twelve injured in Russian assault close to nuclear energy station

Twelve Ukrainians had been injured in a Russian bombing in Voznesensk, a city close to a nuclear energy plant within the south of the nation on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities mentioned, accusing Moscow of “nuclear terrorism”.

“According to preliminary information, 12 people, including three children, were injured. Two children are in serious condition” after the assault within the Mykolayev area, the prosecutor’s workplace mentioned on Telegram.

Earlier within the day, regional governor Vitaly Kim reported on the identical community that 9 individuals had been injured, together with 4 youngsters aged between three and 17, who had been, in keeping with him, “all in serious condition”.

Voznesensk is about 20 kilometres because the crow flies from Ukraine’s Privdennooukraïnsk nuclear energy plant, the second strongest in Ukraine, which has a complete of 4 atomic energy crops.

A Russian strike within the 30-kilometre zone across the plant “is another cynical act of nuclear terrorism by Russia,” the operator of Ukraine’s nuclear energy crops Energoatom wrote on Telegram.

“It cannot be ruled out that this missile was fired in the direction of the Pivdennukrainsk NPP, which the Russian military already tried to seize in early March,” Energoatom mentioned.

Macron slams Russian invasion, hours after brokering nuclear inspection deal

French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned Russia launched a “brutal attack” on Ukraine in an imperialist, revanchist violation of worldwide legislation.

Macron made the feedback throughout a ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of Allied landings in Nai-occupied Provence throughout World War II, and simply hours after he spoke to Putin and helped dealer a deal to permit UN nuclear inspectors to go to a crucial plant in Ukraine.

Macron, who tried tirelessly however unsuccessfully to stop the invasion and lengthy vaunted the significance of dialogue with Putin, has grown more and more crucial of the Russian president because the conflict bears on.

He warned French residents that the ensuing power and financial disaster confronting Europe isn’t over, calling it “the price of our freedom and our values.”

“Since Vladimir Putin launched his brutal assault on Ukraine, conflict has returned to European soil, a couple of hours away from us,” Macron said Friday.

Macron said Putin is seeking to impose his “imperialist will” on Europe, conjuring “phantoms of the spirit of revenge” in a “flagrant violation of the integrity of states.”

Ukraine airstrike hits targets in Russian-occupied metropolis

A Ukrainian airstrike hit targets within the largest Russian-occupied metropolis within the southern Zaporizhzhia area, in keeping with Ukrainian and Kremlin-backed native officers.

The Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol mentioned preliminary stories pointed to “a precise hit” on a Russian army base. The head of the Kremlin-backed administration mentioned the assault broken residential areas and barely injured one civilian.

In its each day replace, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine mentioned intensified fight occurred round Bakhmut, a small metropolis whose seize would allow Russia to threaten the 2 largest remaining Ukrainian-held city facilities within the jap Donbas area.

Bakhmut has for weeks been a key goal of Moscow’s jap offensive because the Russian army tries to finish a months-long marketing campaign to overcome all the Donbas, an industrial area that borders Russia the place pro-Moscow separatists have self-proclaimed a pair of impartial republics.

An area Ukrainian official reported sustained preventing Saturday morning close to 4 settlements on the border between Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, which collectively make up the contested area.