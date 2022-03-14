Ukraine war must end, Russia’s fertilizer and coal king says

The conflict in Ukraine is a tragedy that have to be stopped or there will probably be a world meals disaster, as fertilizer costs worldwide are already too excessive for a lot of farmers, Russia’s coal and fertilizer king Andrei Melnichenko mentioned on Monday.

Several of Russia’s richest businessmen have publicly referred to as for peace since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on February 24, together with Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, and Oleg Deripaska.

The United States and its European allies solid Putin’s invasion as an imperial-style land seize that has to date been poorly executed as a result of Moscow under-estimated Ukrainian resistance and Western resolve to punish Russia.

The West has sanctioned Russian businessmen, together with European Union sanctions on Melnichenko, frozen state property and reduce off a lot of the Russian company sector from the worldwide economic system in an try and pressure Putin to alter course.

Putin refuses to.

“The events in Ukraine are truly tragic. We urgently need peace,” Melnichenko, 50, who’s Russian however was born in Belarus and has a Ukrainian mom, advised Reuters in an announcement emailed by his spokesman.

“As a Russian by nationality, a Belarusian by birth, and a Ukrainian by blood, I feel great pain and disbelief witnessing brotherly peoples fighting and dying.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed hundreds, displaced greater than 2 million individuals, and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States, the world’s two largest nuclear powers.

Putin says Russians and Ukrainians are primarily one individuals and {that a} “special military operation” was wanted as a result of the United States was utilizing Ukraine to threaten Russia whereas Russian-speakers had been being persecuted in Ukraine.

“One of the victims of this crisis will be agriculture and food,” mentioned Melnichenko, who based Uralchem, Russia’s largest ammonium nitrate producer which relies in Zug, Switzerland, and SUEK, Russia’s prime coal producer.

“It has already led to soaring prices in fertilizers which are no longer affordable to farmers.”

Melnichenko mentioned a provide chain already disrupted by COVID was now much more distressed. “Now it will lead to even higher food inflation in Europe and likely food shortages in the world’s poorest countries,” he mentioned.

