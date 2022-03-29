Ukraine war: New peace talks begin, but expectations are muted

New talks between Russia and Ukraine are getting underway in Istanbul on Tuesday, to try to carry an finish to the battle which is now in its second month.

The talks are going down within the Dolmabahçe Palace, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the negotiators to Istanbul on Tuesday morning saying each Ukraine and Russia have “legitimate concerns” and known as on them to “put an end to this tragedy.”

The talks come as Russia says it desires to refocus its invasion efforts to consolidate floor held within the east of the nation, within the predominantly Russian-speaking Donbas area.

However Ukrainian forces have began to regain floor in a number of key cities, giving them some attainable leverage for diplomatic talks.

“We still have to fight, we have to endure,” Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned in his nighttime video handle to the nation. “We can’t express our emotions now. We can’t raise expectations, simply so that we don’t burn out.”

The Russian negotiators arrived on Monday in Istanbul, the place a earlier spherical of talks befell on 10 March at overseas minister degree however failed to provide any progress. The talks then continued by video convention.

Ahead of the talks, Zelenskyy mentioned his nation is ready to declare its neutrality, as Moscow has demanded, in feedback which may lend momentum to negotiations.

Zelenskyy mentioned over the weekend that compromise is likely to be attainable over “the complex issue of Donbas,” the hotly contested area within the nation’s east. It’s unclear how that is likely to be reconciled along with his stance that “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt”.

Russia has lengthy demanded that Ukraine drop any hope of becoming a member of NATO, which Moscow sees as a menace. Zelenskyy, for his half, has burdened that Ukraine wants safety ensures of its personal as a part of any deal.

Zelenskyy has mentioned it might have to put any deal on neutrality to a referendum however solely after Russian forces withdraw, however he has additionally accused Vladimir Putin and his entourage of “dragging things out”, and had his requires a face-to-face assembly rebuffed — not less than in the interim.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, nonetheless, tempered expectations on Monday, pointing to the shortage of “significant progress” within the negotiations to date.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kouleba later mentioned on his ministry’s web site that Zelensky had “given very clear instructions to our delegation. We do not bargain for people, territory or sovereignty”.