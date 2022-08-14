Ukraine war: Nuclear “blackmail”, Hungary gas imports, anthem taunts

Bombing of Ukraine nuclear plant continues as extra accusations fly

Kyiv and Moscow as soon as once more accused each other of firing on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy station on Sunday.

Ukraine’s nuclear company Energoatom claimed there had been “new provocations” over the weekend, with alleged Russian shells hitting the plant with intervals of three to five seconds.

Russian-backed authorities in occupied areas round Zaporizhzhia claimed Ukrainian forces have been behind the shelling, which broken a pump and induced a hearth to interrupt out on the plant.

Euronews can not independently confirm these claims.

Russia seized the plant — which is the biggest in Europe — early on into the battle, and has since been accused by Ukraine of utilizing it as a navy base.

It has been shelled a number of instances in current weeks, elevating fears of a nuclear catastrophe and main the UN to name an pressing assembly final week.

In his every day handle, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced what he referred to as “Russian blackmail” over the nuclear station.

“The occupiers are trying to intimidate people in an extremely cynical way by using the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” he stated, claiming that Russian forces are bombing Ukrainian-held cities from the location.

Zelenskyy warned that Russia’s occupation of the location is growing the “nuclear threat to Europe”. He referred to as for brand spanking new sanctions and stated that these behind the “blackmail” ought to “be tried in an international court.”

The Ukrainian authorities, supported by their Western allies, are calling for the demilitarisation of the world and the withdrawal of Russian troops who’ve occupied the location since March.

Hungary steps up imports of Russian gasoline

Hungary introduced on Saturday that it’s importing extra Russian gasoline than beforehand deliberate below commerce offers, following a go to by its high diplomat to Moscow in July.

Russian power big Gazprom delivered “higher volumes [of gas] than those mentioned in the contract” to Hungary, in accordance with the nation’s international ministry.

Senior official Tamas Menczer stated this was due to commerce negotiations between Budapest and Moscow, which had “made it possible to reach an agreement.”

“It is the duty of the Hungarian government to ensure a secure gas supply for the country, and we are up to it,” he wrote on Facebook.

An further 2.6 million cubic metres of Russian gasoline shall be imported into Hungary in August through the Turkstream pipeline, Menczer added, saying that negotiations have been ongoing relating to September deliveries.

One cubic metre of gasoline provides roughly the identical quantity of power as a litre of diesel.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto made a shock go to to Moscow final month to debate ramping up deliveries of Russian gasoline, on high of the 4.5 billion it acquired annually earlier than the invasion.

“In light of what we know about the current state of the European market, it is clear that acquiring such a large volume is impossible without Russian sources,” stated Menczer.

Hungary, like many different European international locations, is extremely depending on Russian power, with round 80 per cent of its gasoline coming from Russia.

Budapest has staunchly opposed any potential EU sanctions on Russian gasoline, though it has not voted towards Brussel’s punitive packages.

Finns blast Russian vacationers with Ukrainian anthem

Finland is taking part in the Ukrainian nationwide anthem on the nation’s sizzling spots for Russian vacationers, in a bid to point out solidarity with Ukraine.

At the Imatrankoski rapids — a well-liked attraction in japanese Finland — the Ukrainian nationwide anthem sounds day by day when a century-old dam opens in entrance of tons of of spectators, together with many Russians.

Music by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius was historically performed alone through the spectacle however since July it has been preceded by Ukraine’s anthem to protest the Russian invasion.

“It’s bad for Russians who love Finland,” stated Mark Kosykh, a 44-year-old Russian vacationer who got here to see the rapids together with his household.

“But we understand the government of Finland,” he added, mentioning that not all of his compatriots help the battle.

“Not all Russians are for Putin. The government and all people have to understand that,” he says.

The Ukrainian nationwide anthem can be performed every night from Lappeenranta city corridor, which overlooks a well-liked shopping center with Russian vacationers.

“The objective is to express strong support for Ukraine and to condemn the war of aggression,” mayor Kimmo Jarva advised AFP.

Many Russians journey to Lappeenranta to purchase garments and cosmetics, and Russian license plates are aplenty all through the city.

Since the beginning of the battle, Finns have taken an more and more dim view of those vacationers.

58% of Finns are in favour of limiting vacationer visas for Russian residents, in accordance with a ballot revealed final week by public tv Yle.

“In my opinion, their number should be restricted very strongly,” stated Antero Ahtiainen, 57, a resident of Lappeenranta. “I see no other way to make Russian politicians think.”

UN grain ships prepared for Africa

More ships are attributable to depart from Ukraine’s black sea ports loaded with important meals provides for Africa.

A United Nations-chartered ship MV Brave Commander will go away Ukraine for the African continent within the coming days after it finishes loading greater than 23,0000 tons of much-needed wheat.

The cargo was funded by donations from the UN World Food Programme, US Agency for International Development and a number of other non-public donors.

16 ships in whole have now left Ukraine following the take care of Russia to permit a resumption of grain exports from the nation’s Black Sea ports.

Ukrainian wheat and maize have languished in silos since Ukraine’s ships have been blockaded by Russia on the outbreak of battle.

The settlement was reached final month amid fears that the lack of Ukrainian grain provides would result in extreme meals shortages and even outbreaks of famine in elements of the world

The ship would be the first humanitarian meals support cargo sure for Africa because the begin of the invasion 5 months in the past.

Ukraine has some 20 million tonnes of grain left over from final yr’s crop, whereas this yr’s wheat harvest can be estimated at 20 million tonnes.

So far a lot of the cargoes below the deal have carried grain for animal feed or for gas.

As a part of the U.N. deal, all ships are inspected in Istanbul by the Joint Coordination Centre, the place Russia, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel work.

Macron rubber stamps Finland and Sweden’s NATO bids

France’s president Emmanuel Macron signed protocols on the NATO accession of Finland and Sweden on Saturday.

“This sovereign choice of Finland and Sweden, two European partners, will strengthen their security in the face of the current threat in their immediate neighbourhood,” stated the Elysée.

“This] will make a significant contribution, given the capabilities of these two partners, to the collective posture and to our European security,” it added.

Sweden and Finland started making an attempt to hitch the western alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine, with each placing in membership functions.

The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO have to be ratified by all members of the bloc. To date, greater than 20 of the 30 international locations that make up the alliance have achieved so.

“Twenty allies” have “already ratified the protocols”, had indicated, through the adoption by the French Parliament, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.

On May 18, Finland and Sweden utilized to hitch NATO, however Turkey instantly blocked the accession course of.

Ankara demanded that these international locations declare Kurdish organizations terrorist, extradite these it accuses of terrorism or collaborating in a coup try in 2016, and elevate bans on weapons provide to Turkey.

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Sweden, and Finland signed a memorandum that removes obstacles to the accession of the 2 international locations to NATO.

However, Ankara later stated that it was not closing and the Turkish parliament won’t approve it if Stockholm and Helsinki didn’t adjust to its calls for.