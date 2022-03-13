Ukraine war overshadows Winter Paralympics until the very end
Ukraine, with solely 20 athletes competing, completed second to China within the medal standings. Many overcame tough journeys to make it and confirmed willpower regardless of the battle at house.
Parsons expressed horror at Russia’s assault on Ukraine in an impassioned speech on the Paralympics’ opening ceremony, with Xi attending.
Parts of Parsons’ speech weren’t translated by Chinese state TV and a few of the audio was dropped. The IPC lodged a protest over what it mentioned was doubtless censorship, however was instructed the silence was brought on by an unexplained glitch.
China has declined to sentence Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the opening of the Olympics on February 4, one of many few main world leaders to attend.
The Winter Paralympics attracted just below 600 athletes, far fewer than the 2900 who attended the Winter Olympics.
Both occasions have been held beneath China’s extreme COVID-19 restrictions, which required day by day testing by athletes and others attending, with entry restricted to solely accommodations, venues and media centres.
The ceremony ended a run for Asia of internet hosting 4 of the final eight Olympics and Paralympics, beginning with the 2008 Beijing Olympics. It’s unclear when sport’s largest stage will return to Asia.
The subsequent Summer Olympics and Paralympics are in 2024 in Paris, adopted by Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, Italy in 2026, and Los Angeles in 2028 with the Summer Games.
The earliest return to Asia seems to be just like the 2030 Winter Olympics with Sapporo, Japan a prime contender. It final hosted the Winter Games in 1972.
AP
