Ukraine war overshadows Winter Paralympics until the very end

Ukraine, with solely 20 athletes competing, completed second to China within the medal standings. Many overcame tough journeys to make it and confirmed willpower regardless of the battle at house.

Australia’s bronze medallist Ben Tudhope in motion within the snowboard cross. Credit:Getty Images

Parsons expressed horror at Russia’s assault on Ukraine in an impassioned speech on the Paralympics’ opening ceremony, with Xi attending.

Parts of Parsons’ speech weren’t translated by Chinese state TV and a few of the audio was dropped. The IPC lodged a protest over what it mentioned was doubtless censorship, however was instructed the silence was brought on by an unexplained glitch.

China has declined to sentence Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the opening of the Olympics on February 4, one of many few main world leaders to attend.