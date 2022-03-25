Ukraine War Refugee Wins Jerusalem Marathon | Other Sports News

Ukrainian athlete Valentyna Veretska, who fled Russia’s invasion of her nation and took refuge in Israel, on Friday received the Jerusalem marathon, race organisers mentioned. Veretska claimed the ladies’s title with a time of 2hr 45min 54sec, clutching the Ukrainian and Israeli flags as she crossed the end line. The 31-year-old was certainly one of round 40 Ukrainians who took half within the race in Jerusalem’s Old City, braving unseasonably chilly and moist climate.

It was her second win since October when she got here first within the Tirana, Albania, marathon.

Veretska fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine together with her daughter, crossing into neighbouring Poland earlier than travelling to Israel.

Her husband, nonetheless, stayed of their homeland the place he’s serving within the military, the organisers mentioned.

Veretska mentioned she took half within the Jerusalem race to lift consciousness in regards to the scenario in her homeland.

“I came to this marathon to make my voice heard, and call on everyone to unite to bring an end to the war,” she mentioned in remarks relayed by the Jerusalem municipality, which organised the occasion.

“I’m here physically but can’t stop worrying,” she mentioned.

“I want everyone to understand this is real; there’s a real war in Ukraine,” she mentioned.

“I ran and thought about my homeland and the people there,” she mentioned. “As I ran, I heard them in my mind.”

Israeli Sports and Culture Minister Chili Tropper on Thursday mentioned the Jewish state would welcome 100 Ukrainian athletes fleeing the battle.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, greater than 16,800 Ukrainians have arrived in Israel, in line with the inside ministry.

More than a million of Israel’s 9.4 million residents have roots within the former Soviet Union.

Israel has offered humanitarian help to Ukraine however has to date rebuffed Kyiv’s requests for army help.

It has additionally kept away from becoming a member of Western sanctions towards Russia, with which it maintains robust ties together with safety cooperation.

In an deal with to Israeli lawmakers on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the Jewish state to desert its neutrality and “make its choice”.

Zelensky, who’s Jewish, in contrast Russia’s struggle on Ukraine to the Holocaust.

