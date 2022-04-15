Ukraine war: Russia threatens more strikes on Kyiv

Russia’s defence ministry promised on Friday to extend missile assaults on Kyiv in response to Ukraine’s alleged navy “diversions on the Russian territory.”

“The number and scale of missile strikes on sites in Kyiv will increase in response to all terrorist-type attacks and sabotage carried out on Russian territory by the nationalist regime in Kyiv,” the Russian defence ministry stated.

They additionally introduced the destruction of a missile manufacturing workshop within the Vizar manufacturing facility in Sviatopetrivske.

AFP journalists confirmed {that a} manufacturing facility within the Kyiv area that manufactures Neptune missiles was broken.

The menace of intensified assaults got here after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of wounding seven folks and damaging residential buildings with airstrikes on Bryansk, a area bordering Ukraine.

Authorities in one other border area of Russia additionally reported Ukrainian shelling on Thursday. Ukrainian officers haven’t confirmed placing targets in Russia.

But Ukrainian officers have claimed that their forces struck a key Russian warship with missiles on Thursday, a declare that will characterize an necessary victory.

In an replace posted on Friday on social media, the UK Ministry of Defence stated the Soviet-era ship, which returned to operational service final yr after a significant refit, “served a key role as both a command vessel and air defence node”.

It stated the sinking “means Russia has now suffered damage to two key naval assets since invading Ukraine, the first being Russia’s Alligator-class landing ship Saratov on 24 March. Both events will likely lead Russia to review its maritime posture in the Black Sea.”