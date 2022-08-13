Ukraine war: Russian GDP outperforms, prisoner swap, medicines blocked

1. Confirmed: Moscow and US negotiating prisoner swap

A Russian diplomat confirmed on Saturday that Moscow and Washington are discussing a attainable prisoner trade.

The commerce is more likely to contain a Russian arms seller imprisoned within the US and a North American basketball participant, just lately detained in Russia.

The US has stated it made a “substantial offer” to Russia to safe the discharge of basketball sensation Brittney Griner and a former soldier, Paul Whelan.

US media claims a well-known Russian arms trafficker, Viktor Bout, nicknamed “the merchant of death”, is up for commerce with Moscow.

Russia officers have till now remained poker-faced about the possibility of a swap, calling the US’s choice to have interaction in public diplomacy “problematic”.

Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and is serving a 25-year jail sentence within the US. His extraordinary life helped encourage the movie “Lord of War” which depicts a cynical arms seller.

“Discussions on the very sensitive subject of an exchange [of prisoners] are taking place through channels chosen by our presidents,” stated the director of the North America division on the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Dartchiev.

The diplomat confirmed that these named by the US press have been “indeed [being] considered” in an interview printed on Saturday.

“Silent diplomacy continues and should bear fruit if, of course, Washington (…) is careful not to fall into propaganda”, he added.

Brittney Griner, thought of among the finest basketball gamers on the earth, was arrested in February in Moscow in possession of a vaporizer containing cannabis-based liquid.

She was just lately sentenced to 9 years in jail for hashish trafficking.

2. Russia GDP contracts – however lower than anticipated

Russia’s GDP contracted 4% within the second quarter of this 12 months, the primary full quarter since Russia invaded Ukraine, the nation’s statistics company stated Friday.

The Russian economic system was hit by a big selection of western sanctions, which have targetted its vitality and monetary sectors, following its navy assault on Ukraine in February.

However, the 4% decline between April and June was a lot lower than what analysts anticipated.

Rosstat didn’t present any additional particulars on the explanations behind the contraction, however specialists stated it was attributable to weak point in shopper demand and the aftermath of sanctions.

There was a 15.3% drop in wholesale commerce and a 9.8% contraction in Russia’s retail commerce, which has seen lots of of massive western manufacturers, reminiscent of Addidas and McDonalds, pull overseas.

“June data suggests the contraction in the Russian economy seems to have bottomed out as the situation in some industries is stabilising,” said Sergey Konygin, an economist at Sinara Investment Bank.

Russia performed stronger than expected, with the hit to its economy less severe than what was predicted.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecasted GDP would shrink 7% year-on-year in the second quarter, after expanding 3.5% in the first three months of the year.

Given the highly volatile political environment, official forecasts for the depth of Russia’s recession vary. Other studies have claimed that Russia’s economy is being catastrophically crippled by sanctions.

3. Russia accused of blocking medicines by Ukraine

Ukraine accused Russian authorities of blocking access to medicines in areas its forces have captured since the start of the invasion.

The country’s health ministry claimed this obstruction was a crime against humanity, though Russia has previously denied committing such crimes in Ukraine.

Speaking to AP, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said Russian authorities have repeatedly blocked efforts by the Ukrainian government to give drugs to people in occupied cities, towns and villages.

“Throughout the entire six months of war, Russia has not [allowed] proper humanitarian corridors so we could provide our own medicines to the patients that need them,” Liashko said.

“We believe that these actions are being taken with intent by Russia, and we consider them to be crimes against humanity and war crimes that will be documented and will be recognised,” he added.

Ukrainian authorities provide state-subsidised medication to people with cancer and chronic health conditions across the country, which is being impeded by Russia.

The destruction of hospitals and other infrastructure in Ukraine has also interfered with other forms of treatment, according to United Nations and Ukrainian officials, alongside the mass displacement of the Ukrainian population.

445 attacks on hospitals and other health care facilities have been recorded by the World Health Organisation as of 11 August. These have directly resulted in 86 deaths and 105 injuries.

The deliberate targetting of medical sites is a war crime under international law, although Russia repeatedly denies having committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Liashko said the secondary effects of this destruction were far more severe for ordinary Ukrainians.

“When roads and bridges have been damaged … it is difficult to get someone who had a heart attack or a stroke to the hospital,” he said. “Sometimes, we can’t make it in time.”

“That’s why war causes many more casualties [compared to the number killed in fighting],” he added. “It’s a number that cannot be calculated.”

4. Moscow warns Russia-US relations will end if assets seized

Russia has warned that US-Russian relations could reach a point of no return should Washington seize any Russian assets.

The stark threat was issued on Saturday by the director of the North America department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Dartchiev.

“Westerners led by the United States have trampled on worldwide regulation and absolute taboos in diplomatic apply,” Darchiev said to Russia’s state-controlled TASS news agency.

He alluded to legislation currently being discussed in the US Congress to declare Russia a ‘country sponsor of terrorism’, which could led to certain assets being frozen.

“If handed, it could imply that Washington must cross the purpose of no return, with essentially the most critical collateral harm to bilateral diplomatic relations, as much as their reducing and even breaking them off,” said Darchiev.

Russia’s relations with the West have deteriorated sharply since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, which responded by slapping unprecedented economic, financial and diplomatic sanctions on the country.

“We warn the Americans of the detrimental penalties of such actions that can completely harm bilateral relations, which is neither of their nor in our pursuits,” stated Darchiev.

The US and its European allies have frozen $30 billion of belongings held by rich people with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, together with yachts, helicopters, artwork and actual property.

The US Department of Justice is in search of broader authority from Congress to grab Russian oligarchs’ belongings as a way to strain Moscow over its actions in Ukraine, a prosecutor stated in July.

Top Western officers, together with European Union overseas coverage chief Josep Borrell, have urged seizing the frozen reserves to assist fund the long run reconstruction of Ukraine.

5. Ukraine teetering on the sting of default: credit score rankings companies

S&P and Fitch downgraded the credit standing of Ukraine on Friday, placing it just one notch away from default.

The US credit standing companies made the announcement following the issuing of a moratorium on Ukraine’s exterior debt from worldwide collectors.

S&P downgraded the rankings of Ukraine’s potential to pay again lengthy and short-term debt in foreign currency echange from CC/C to SD (selective default).

Ukraine obtained from its worldwide collectors a two-year postponement on paying its overseas debt, estimated at $20 billion.

Fitch downgraded Ukraine’s long-term debt from C to RD (restricted default).

Neither of the 2 credit standing companies commented on whether or not they deliberate to lift or decrease Ukraine’s rating.

A rustic is taken into account in default when it’s unable to honour its monetary commitments to collectors, which can be different international locations, monetary establishments or worldwide traders.

Major western collectors together with France, the US, Germany, Japan and the UK agreed on 20 July to a postponement of curiosity funds on Ukrainian debt, after a request from Kyiv. The group urged different holders of Ukrainian debt to do the identical.

Ukraine’s economic system has collapsed because the begin of the warfare with Russia and will see its GDP plunge by 45% this 12 months, in response to the newest World Bank estimate.