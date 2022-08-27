Ukraine war: Underwater drones, radiation fears and Moscow movies

Nuclear issues as Russia fires on energy station

Concern concerning the potential for a radiation leak at Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant continued as Ukrainian authorities mentioned Saturday that Russian forces fired on areas simply throughout the river and Russia claimed Ukrainian shelling hit a constructing the place nuclear gasoline is saved.

Authorities have been distributing iodine tablets to residents who reside close to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in case of radiation publicity, which may trigger well being issues relying on the quantity an individual absorbs.

Much of the priority facilities on the cooling programs for the plant’s nuclear reactors. The programs require energy to run, and the plant was quickly knocked offline Thursday due to what officers mentioned was fireplace injury to a transmission line. A cooling system failure may trigger a nuclear meltdown.

Russian forces occupied the nuclear plant complicated early within the 6-month-old conflict in Ukraine, and Ukrainian staff have saved it working. The Ukrainian and Russian governments have repeatedly accused the opposite of shelling the complicated and close by areas, elevating fears of a doable disaster.

Periodic shelling has broken the ability station’s infrastructure, Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator, Energoatom, mentioned Saturday. “There are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high,” it said.

In the latest conflicting attack reports, the governor of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said Saturday that Grad missiles and artillery shells hit the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each located about 10 kilometers (6 miles) and across the Dnieper River from the plant,

But Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Ukrainian forces had fired on the plant from Marhanets. Over the past day, 17 Ukrainian shells hit the plant, with four striking the roof of a building that stores nuclear fuel, he said.

It was not immediately possible to verify either account given restrictions on journalists’ movements and the ongoing fighting.

Train station attacks ‘could be war crimes’

Russia’s attack on a Ukrainian train station that killed more than 20 people this week is the latest in a series of strikes on the country’s railway system that some international legal scholars say may be war crimes.

While Russia claimed that it had targeted the train because it was carrying Ukrainian troops and equipment on Wednesday, reporters on the ground said there was no visible indication that Ukrainian troops were among the dead, who included children. If civilians were the target, experts said Thursday, the attack could be considered a war crime.

“A train station is generally a civilian object and should not be a target of attack,” said Jennifer Trahan, a clinical professor at New York University’s Center for Global Affairs.

Wednesday’s attack in Chaplyne, a small village in southeastern Ukraine, was one of the deadliest in months on the country’s extensive railway system. In the more than six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, there have been more than 40 independently verified attacks on civilian infrastructure that could be considered war crimes.

Three of those hit the country’s railway infrastructure and seven have involved local bus stops, killing more than 100 civilians. In these attacks, there has been little evidence to back up Moscow’s claims that Ukrainian troops were the target.

The deadly strike Wednesday came as Ukrainians were defiantly celebrating their Independence Day while remaining on high alert because of threats that Russia would use the occasion to mount attacks.

Britain gives underwater mine-hunting drones to Ukraine

The United Kingdom announced on Saturday that it would donate six underwater drones to Ukraine to help it neutralise Russian mines off its coast, and train Ukrainian soldiers in their use.

These “light-weight, self-contained gadgets are designed to be used in shallow coastal areas, able to working as much as 100 meters under sea degree to detect, find and determine mines (…) in order that the Navy Ukraine can neutralize them,” the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement.

From the same source, “dozens of members of the Ukrainian Navy shall be skilled to make use of these drones over the subsequent few months, coaching has already began for the primary of them”. The training will be provided by the United Kingdom and the United States.

This new military aid comes as, according to the MoD, “Russia is popping meals right into a weapon by destroying Ukrainian agriculture and imposing a blockade on the nation’s ports on the Black Sea to forestall exports”.

While some vessels carrying grain were able to leave Ukraine under the terms of an agreement obtained by the UN, these operations “stay restricted by underwater mines left by Russian forces alongside the coast” of the country, has said the UK.

In May, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a £300m (€355m) tranche of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine , following a previous £450m plan, including the provision of missiles.

Oscar-winner praises Russian troops at Moscow Film Festival

The 44th Moscow International Film Festival is taking place this weekend, but with reduced foreign representation after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Festival head Nikita Mikhalkov, the Academy Award-winning director of “Burnt By The Sun,” brushed that off, saying “It makes no difference how big are the stars that come. I’m interested in people who come, because they are interested in meeting us.”

Mikhalkov additionally praised Russia’s army operation in Ukraine.

“These days, the heroes are in Donbas,” he mentioned, referring to jap Ukraine’s industrial heartland, two areas that Russia recognised as sovereign this yr after Russia-backed separatists started preventing the Ukrainian authorities there in 2014.

“That is the place the brand new elite and the brand new heroes are being born. Actually, a brand new world and a brand new society are being born there. The drawback is that sadly not everyone understands that that is critical and it’s right here to remain,” he mentioned.