Ukraine war: Zaporizhzhia bombed, more military aid, Swiss neutrality

1. More shelling damages radiation sensors at Ukraine nuclear plant

Several radiation sensors at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia energy plant have been broken on Thursday following extra bombings.

“The situation is worsening, radioactive substances are located nearby and several radiation sensors have been damaged,” mentioned Ukrainian operator Energoatom, reporting that the positioning had as soon as once more been hit earlier at present.

Kyiv and Moscow blame each other for the strikes on Europe’s largest nuclear plant.

According to Energoatom, the assaults “damaged [a] sewage pumping station” and triggered smoke to start rising across the nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

“At present, no contamination has been detected at the station and the level of radioactivity is normal,” mentioned one Ukrainian official, mentioning that “several tons” of radioactive waste is saved on the website.

The strikes got here forward of a UN assembly on Thursday afternoon over Zaporizhzhia, referred to as by Russia, who seized the positioning early on within the warfare.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged each side to halt army exercise across the nuclear energy plant as quickly as potential.

“I am calling on the military forces of the Russian Federation and Ukraine to immediately cease all military activities in the immediate vicinity of the plant and not to target its facilities or surroundings,” he mentioned in an announcement.

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi has beforehand warned that the scenario at Zaporizhzhia “is completely out of control.”

2. Russia challenges Swiss claims to neutrality

Russia mentioned on Thursday it not considers Switzerland a impartial nation, refusing a Swiss provide to behave as a go-between for Kyiv and Moscow.

Moscow mentioned it had turned down a proposal by Switzerland to symbolize Ukrainian pursuits in Russia and Russian pursuits in Ukraine as a result of it believes the nation is taking sides.

Switzerland has a protracted historical past of neutrality, with the nation typically appearing as an middleman between international locations with fractious relationships.

However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechayev mentioned this was not potential within the present scenario.

“We very clearly answered that Switzerland had unfortunately lost its status of a neutral state and could not act either as an intermediary or a representative,” Nechayev informed reporters. “Bern has joined illegal Western sanctions against Russia.”

Switzerland has mirrored almost all of the sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU over its invasion of Ukraine.

3. German reservist on trial accused of spying for Russia

A German military reservist went on trial on Thursday in Duesseldorf, after being accused of offering delicate army info to Russia.

Prosecutors alleged that the 65-year-old lieutenant colonel of the reserve drive was actively working for Russia’s GRU army intelligence company from 2014.

He has solely been recognized as Ralph G. according to German privateness guidelines.

The German information company DPA reported that the person, who works for an American firm, equipped the GRU with info from public and private sources, together with non-public contact particulars for high-ranking members of the German army.

He additionally offered the GRU with “an overview of the security and defence policies of the United States and its western allies,” in accordance with the prosecutor.

Federal prosecutors alleged the defendant knew that he was coping with Russian spies and that he was motivated to assist them — seemingly free of charge — by his sympathy for Russia, DPA reported.

4. Extra 1.5 billion euros pledged for Ukraine

Western international locations pledged on Thursday to offer Ukraine one other 1.5 billion euros in army support at a world convention and mentioned extra is within the offing.

The cash will go on enhancing weapon manufacturing, together with artillery and ammunition, coaching Ukrainian troopers and helping efforts to demine areas in Ukraine.

“All the countries that came to Copenhagen came with the intention of supporting Ukraine,” mentioned Danish Defense Minister Morten Bødskov on the finish of the assembly between 26 international locations.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace mentioned the talks proved that Russian President Vladimir “Putin’s ambition (of the West losing its willingness to support Ukraine) has failed.”

“We are still determined,” he mentioned.

All nations who got here to have the convention in Denmark pledged to assist coaching actions and there have been some “concrete donations,” mentioned Bødskov, including the cash could be utilized in 2022 and subsequent yr.

The actual quantities given to Ukraine by France, Germany and the United States haven’t been made public. But Denmark has introduced it could present a further 110 million euros, bringing its complete contribution to the Ukrainian warfare effort to just about 417 million because the begin of the Russian invasion.

Britain, which was co-hosting the assembly with its Scandinavian ally and Ukraine, pledged 300 million euros.

“Our partners know that we need funds and have declared themselves ready to support us financially,” mentioned Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiï Reznikov.”It’s a marathon and for a marathon you need energy and honestly in this case the main energy is money,” he added.

The donor group is because of meet once more in September.

5. Sanctions impacting Russia’s prized defence business: UK MoD

Britain’s Defense Ministry claimed on Thursday that sanctions towards Moscow are hurting Russian defence exports.

In an intelligence replace, it mentioned Western sanctions imposed on Russia have been impacting the nation’s defence business, a sector Moscow has lengthy taken pleasure in.

The replace mentioned that due to the warfare and sanctions, “its military-industrial capacity is now under significant strain, and the credibility of many of its weapon systems has been undermined by their association with Russian forces’ poor performance.”

Britain mentioned that Moscow was already strained by the necessity to produce armoured combating automobiles for its troops in Ukraine and therefore “is highly unlikely to be capable of fulfilling some export orders,” in a sector it has lengthy taken pleasure in.

Russia army credibility got here below extra stress on Wednesday when Ukraine mentioned 9 Russian warplanes have been destroyed i n a string of explosions at an air base in Russian-controlled Crimea that gave the impression to be the results of a Ukrainian assault.

Russia denied any plane have been broken within the blasts — or that any assault occurred. But satellite tv for pc photographs clearly confirmed at the least seven fighter planes on the base had been blown up and others most likely broken.

The defence business is a strategically vital sector and enormous employer in Russia.

Before the warfare, Russia was the second largest exporter of arms on the planet, second solely to the United States.

