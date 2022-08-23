World
Ukraine warns of powerful response to Russian attacks – Times of India
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Moscow on Tuesday of a robust response if Russian forces perform assaults on or round Ukraine‘s Independence Day.
Zelenskyy has warned that Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, may strive “something particularly ugly” within the run-up to Wednesday’s Independence Day, which marks Ukraine’s break from Soviet rule.
Asked at a information convention with visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda about the potential for a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, he mentioned there was a every day menace of assaults and Ukrainian intelligence was working with overseas intelligence.
“Russia does this all the time. Can they increase the number of these strikes? Yes, they can do it on (August) 23rd-24th,” Zelenskyy mentioned.
“What will Ukraine do if they hit Kyiv? The same as now. Because for me as president, and for every Ukrainian, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Donbas, it is all the same. Ukrainians live there. (and) Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia.”
He mentioned the response can be the identical for any Ukrainian metropolis that comes underneath assault from Russia.
“If they hit us, they will receive a response, a powerful response,” Zelenskyy mentioned. “I want to say that each day, this response will grow, it will get stronger and stronger.”
