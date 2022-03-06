UKRAINE: West should stand up to shelling of nuclear plants

There for the children

Just earlier than Christmas 1996, the visiting West Indies crew travelled to Wangaratta to play a Victorian eleven. Shane Warne, though solely a spectator on the match, was recognised by the native youngsters and shortly there was an extended queue in search of a “Warnie” autograph.

Warne signed something the children put in entrance of him with a phrase or two with most of them. As I walked previous I requested if he ever bored with such recognition. His reply, “No mate I’m here to help the kids and cricket.“

Shane Warne has been noted for many things but he should also be remembered for his patience and humanity with cricket-loving Wangaratta youngsters.

Warren Garrett,

Wangaratta Life, death and cricket

Forget President Kennedy. Forget Princess Di and Elvis Presley. In Australian minds, at least, when it comes to the unexpected death of “an icon”, Shane Warne’s shock demise trumps all of them. It took over Saturday’s radio and TV information broadcasts, discuss reveals and programming – all different urgent world occasions relegated to an afterthought. A state funeral was swiftly declared.

When I opened The Sunday Age, I discovered the primary 10 pages dedicated to our hero, the equal I suppose of the primary 20-plus minutes of TV information (earlier than we get to the sports activities section).

Exceptional expertise or ability in any area is trigger for celebration, and the loss of life of anybody within the prime of life is trigger for grief. But am I the one one to suppose we’ve got misplaced all sense of proportion?

We have had good achievers in music, ballet, literature, the visible arts, science, drugs, and so on. who’ve additionally died unexpectedly at a younger age and who’ve merited little extra within the public eye than a handful of tributes, primarily from their friends.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of persons are attempting to deal with life and loss of life situations in Ukraine; the focusing on of a nuclear reactor has simply nearly led to an unthinkable environmental catastrophe; in Russia a narcissistic megalomaniac has it in his energy to find out the destiny of the world. And right here, in Australia, we’ve got a flood emergency on an unprecedented scale to deal with. Lives have been misplaced and persons are homeless.

Perhaps, if or when World War III is said, its announcement in Australia shall be intently adopted by the newest cricket rating.

Vivienne Player,

Beaumaris It wasn’t that straightforward

People who couldn’t fairly see what the fuss about Shane Warne was clearly haven’t tried to bowl leg spin. Find a cricket ball, go all the way down to your native cricket nets and bowl the ball out the again of your hand imparting spin on the ball and land it consistent with off stump. Warne did this 5 balls out six over after over for many of his profession. See the way you go after which evaluate your estimation of Warne.

Murray Horne, Cressy Damned both approach

Contrary to David Crowe’s article (″⁣Albanese rides tandem on battle″⁣, Comment, 4/3), in the case of Australia’s response on the Ukraine atrocity I’m positive most Australians, Labor and Coalition voters alike, can be aghast if Anthony Albanese sought to differentiate Labor’s stance from that of the federal government. It would most likely be electoral suicide and rightly so. It is a matter that ought to play no half within the election.

Senior members of the Coalition authorities have been criticised just lately for damaging our conventional bipartisan method to nationwide safety points. For Crowe to criticise Albanese for supporting what Scott Morrison decides we are able to do now to assist Ukraine smacks of damned for those who do and damned for those who don’t.

Bill King,

Camberwell Parallel traces

When you see the bombing and photos of individuals fleeing Ukraine – if there was an opportunity to flee to a peaceable nation and save your loved ones, would you are taking it?

How then can we maintain imprisoned in lodge rooms and detention centres, those that have finished simply this?

Betty Alexander, Caulfield

A coronary heart gladdened

Tony Wright gladdened my coronary heart together with his tribute to Dr Moss Cass (″⁣The minister who helped carry reform to Australia″⁣, 6/3).

Here was a person who introduced power and concepts that may profit the entire group and the environment and who was unafraid to face as much as highly effective media bullies. He was an integral a part of a authorities that introduced nice change that benefited so many. If solely we had extra politicians like him right this moment – much less targeted on ego, energy and serving different masters and extra able to act for the frequent good on local weather, setting, peace, well being, housing, and transparency … the listing goes on.

Thank you Tony Wright for the reminder of a great individual and his contribution to our well-being.

Anne Sgro, Coburg North Spot the girl

The {photograph} of Gough Whitlam’s second ministry in The Sunday Age was very revealing in that I attempted to identify a lady. I believe I noticed one on the again, however I’m not sure.

Alan Inchley, Frankston National disgrace

Remember when Novak Djokovic was being held by Border Force on the Park Hotel, Melbourne, and it raised the main target of the refugees who’ve been locked up there for years. Well, Djokovic has lengthy gone, however the refugees are nonetheless there. This is a nationwide disgrace.

Robert Preston, McKinnon History’s adjustments

Flying to London early 2019, I awoke over the Black Sea, with the Crimea clearly seen and Ukraine unfolding past. From a mile excessive it appeared so stunning and serene I shudder to think about it now.

Returning in May, I ended over in Hong Kong, revisiting long-standing and discovering new pockets of its numerous tradition. Lovely younger individuals I met have been lifelike however hopeful of retaining relative freedoms they loved in one of many world’s most dynamic, open and profitable cities. Within weeks, these hopes have been shattered.

How a lot has modified in such a short while. Neo-imperialistic regimes advanced from communist states with ″⁣for all times″⁣ autocratic rulers repressing and violently attacking neighbouring residents, justifying their tyranny on fabricated interpretations of historical past.

Is Marx, champion of the individuals, handing over his grave whereas Trotsky, proponent of ″⁣world revolution″⁣, Stalin and Mao relaxation smugly in theirs? The tsars of Russia and the Dowager Empress of China would definitely be disturbed, as they demanded their imperial delegates respect the cultures and customs of their indigenous vassal territories.

Caroline Leslie, Hawthorn Launch the reality

Real information in Putin’s Russia will get 15 years in jail. Expat Russians ought to cellphone residence to inform the brutal fact about precise invasion, precise battle in Ukraine, that formally can’t be informed in Russia. Mobilise the anti-Putin Army of Truth.

John Gough,

St Kilda East

Step on it

The Australian Defence Force has taken per week transferring to help individuals in flood-impacted areas in Queensland and NSW. Hopefully the ADF would transfer a bit faster if Australia was underneath wartime assault.

Barry James, Lilydale Buzz within the burbs

Rather than lambasting CBD staff (The Age, 5/3), a lot of whom have discovered the pliability of working from residence advantageous to many facets of life, maybe the article ought to have thought-about a much less city-centric view.

There is buzz available within the burbs. The sooner commentators (and City of Melbourne councillors) cease attempting to tug the CBD again to what it was two years in the past, and as an alternative creatively reimagine a brand new future for the CBD, the higher.

Andrew Laird, Malvern Delightful determination

Recently I used to be horrified to seek out 5 layers of packaging surrounded a diminutive measure of Turkish Delight I had been given. A delight which, when measured, occupied lower than 40 per cent of the package deal quantity through which it was enclosed. What a waste of supplies, bushes, chemical substances, printing capability, and so on, a traditional instance of not solely our throwaway tradition, but in addition of single-use plastic packaging and misleading advertising and marketing.

So what a pleasure it was to study that in an historic vote taken final Wednesday the United Nations dedicated to the event of a binding world treaty designed to curtail plastic air pollution worldwide. Brian Marshall, Ashburton US, rethink Iran

Given that the spectre of Russia unleashing its nuclear weaponry seems to be the principle purpose why NATO nations are tolerating the catastrophic lack of life and freedom in Ukraine, I ponder whether the Biden administration will rethink its method to the Iran nuclear deal?

Henry Kalus, Southbank AND ANOTHER THING

Shane Warne

S.Okay. Warne, the one bowler I noticed on the MCG who acquired a much bigger roar, created extra pleasure and expectation when thrown the ball than D.Okay Lillee.

Phil Alexander, Eltham Is this the best sense of disbelief and loss because the passing of the individuals’s princess? Yes. Vale, the king of spin. The individuals’s champion.

Paul Deany, St Kilda West Renaming the Great Southern Stand the S.Okay. Warne Stand is a superb thought, however wouldn’t the Great Shane Warne Stand be even higher?

Michael Hipkins, Richmond Vale, Rod Marsh and Shane Warne. They’ll be on the Pearly Gates Bar sharing a beer.

Linda Lewis, Watsonia Shane Warne nervous about local weather change and his youngsters’s future. Our politicians solely fear about one factor: profitable.

Bernd Rieve, Brighton

Ukraine

How can there be a ceasefire if there is no such thing as a battle? More weasel phrases and actions from Putin.

Doris LeRoy, Altona Say no to a nuclear battle. We can do extra to assist Ukraine if we don’t poke the mad man.

Sharyn Bhalla, Ferntree Gully The Prime Minister condemns China for not criticising Putin however says nothing about copout India.

Malcolm McDonald, Burwood It appears communism and capitalism are each able to producing deluded leaders.

Graeme Lee, Fitzroy Every local weather disaster makes it tougher for the LNP to stay true to its fossil gasoline supporters and nonetheless count on Australians to vote for them.

Bill Burns, Bendigo