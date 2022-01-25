Ukraine ‘will not accept’ concessions to Russia, Foreign Minister says







“If anyone makes a concession on Ukraine, behind Ukraine’s back, first, we will not accept that. We will not be in the position of the country that picks up the phone, hears the instruction of the big power and follows it,” mentioned Kuleba.

“We paid a lot — including 15,000 lives of our citizens — to secure the right to decide our own future, our own destiny,” he insisted.

Ukraine has warned that Russia is making an attempt to destabilize the nation forward of any deliberate army invasion. Western powers have repeatedly warned Russia towards additional aggressive strikes towards Ukraine.

The Kremlin denies it’s planning to assault and argues that NATO assist for Ukraine — together with elevated weapons provides and army coaching — constitutes a rising risk on Russia’s western flank. Kuleba mentioned he has no doubts in regards to the US’s dedication to defending Ukraine, regardless of feedback from President Joe Biden suggesting that a “minor incursion” by Russian troops might not lead to a severe response from the NATO military alliance “First, President Biden is personally committed to Ukraine. He knows this country, and he doesn’t want Russia to destroy it,” mentioned Kuleba. “Second, we heard from those US officials, speaking openly to the media, but also speaking to me and to other Ukrainian officials directly on the phone, that the United States will remain absolutely committed to slashing Russia if any type of incursion, invasion, interference takes place,” he added. Kuleba known as the US’s plan to cut back employees ranges at its embassy in Kyiv, starting with the departure of nonessential employees and members of the family, “premature.” He mentioned he revered each nation’s proper to guard its residents, however added that an evacuation “spreads panic” and performs into Putin’s goal “to destabilize Ukraine from the inside and to make us weaker without resorting to military force.” The minister mentioned the US was “definitely not” overstating the risk from Russia. On Monday round 8,500 US troops had been placed on heightened alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe. Kuleba praised the choice and rejected solutions that the transfer might anger Putin and escalate the disaster additional. “If we learned anything since 2014, it’s that it’s flawed logic to handle President Putin from the perspective: ‘Let’s do nothing in order not to make him angry.’ This is not how it works,” he mentioned. “Strength, resolve, deterrence; these are the three elements that work with Putin, he respects strength, this is the fact.” In March 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. “We have to be smart, we have to be reasonable, but we have to be strong,” mentioned Kuleba. “If he feels the slightest signs of weakness, it will only prompt him to further escalate and to resort to war. And that’s what we have to avoid.”





Source link