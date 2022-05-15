Ukraine wins Eurovision after ‘irregular voting patterns’ delay count

After their efficiency, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra’s Oleh Psiuk shouted from the stage: “Help Ukraine, Mariupol, help Azovstal right now!” The feedback referred to the Ukrainian metropolis of Mariupol, and the Azovstal steelworks the place, in accordance with studies, round 600 closely wounded Ukrainians are below siege. Strictly talking, the Eurovision guidelines require nationwide delegations to “make sure that the Eurovision Song Contest shall in no case be politicised”. Under regular circumstances, Psiuk’s feedback from the stage might need invited disqualification, however this can be very unlikely the EBU will act. Greece’s Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord on the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. Credit:Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU The consequence signifies that Ukraine turns into subsequent yr’s “host” nation, nevertheless the Russia-Ukraine battle means it should virtually definitely be unable to host the competition in sensible phrases. The EBU would typically supply it to the following highest scoring nation – the UK – earlier than wanting elsewhere. Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet has reported that Stockholm’s mayor, Anna Konig Jerlmyr, has contacted the Ukrainian ambassador to Sweden to supply her metropolis in its place.

The highway to Eurovision is lengthy and bloody. Along the best way international locations had been tossed to the facet in two sudden-death semi-finals, together with Israel, Georgia, San Marino and Cyprus. Even “Malta” Goodrem, the piano-playing Delta-knockoff, who seemed promising for a second, didn’t make it to the ultimate. Despite the proliferation of English-language songs within the competitors’s latest historical past, this yr marked an uncommon shift into native language. Songs in Portuguese, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Icelandic, Serbian, and even Latin and Breton, had been carried out. Eurovision hosts Mika, Laura Pauosini and Alessandro Cattelan. Credit:Corinne Cumming / EBU In distinction, the English-language lyrics typically slid into the form of nonsense that gave Eurovision its well-earned fame for camp and frippery. Take Norway’s Give That Wolf A Banana for instance: Is that saliva or blood drippin’ off your chin? / If you don’t just like the identify Keith I’ma name you Jim. That mentioned, it was a reasonably rambunctious Eurovision. Spain’s SloMo, carried out by Chanel, had everybody within the backstage press centre up on their ft dancing. And Moldova’s Trenulețul, carried out by Zdob și Zdub and the Advahov Brothers, prompted one thing solely Eurovision might: a backstage conga line.

Riley’s journey to Eurovision started with seeing drag performer Conchita Wurst within the 2014 contest. “I got in so much trouble because I loved, loved her,” Riley mentioned. “I wanted to know everything about Conchita. It was an obsession. But it was more than that.” That journey got here full circle simply hours earlier than Riley’s look within the Eurovision ultimate, when Wurst visited the press centre in Turin to satisfy with Riley in particular person. “I think I find it so easy to dress up now because once you’ve felt a lot of pain, a lot of heartache, nothing is really a big deal any more,” Riley mentioned. Australia’s Sheldon Riley dazzles within the Eurovision ultimate. Credit:Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU A complete of 35 international locations, together with Australia, competed in two semi-final heats, with the ten profitable international locations from every advancing to the ultimate, the place they met the so-called “big five” – France, Germany, Spain, the UK and Italy – who mechanically e-book a spot within the ultimate. The addition of the “big five” elevated the competitors dramatically, with sturdy performances from Italy’s due cantato partnership of Mahmood and Blanco, singing Brividi, France’s Alvan and Ahez singing Fulenn, the UK’s Sam Ryder singing Space Man and the all-dancing all-singing crowd-pleasing Chanel from Spain, singing SloMo.

Australia went into the ultimate positioned in twenty first place out of 25 within the working order, a place that many thought-about to be advantageous. There is a basic notion that competing within the second half of the lineup is healthier, and that the songs carried out within the ultimate half-dozen are freshest within the reminiscence of the tele-voting TV viewers. Loading Not so fortunate was Romania, positioned second within the working order; no nation which has carried out second within the present’s working order has gone on to win Eurovision within the contest’s six-decade historical past, and consequently, the second berth place is taken into account cursed. (Footnote for followers: no nation positioned sixteenth in present order has received both.) One of the evening’s highlights was a return to the Eurovision stage for Italian singer Gigliola Cinquetti received Eurovision for Italy in 1964 with the track Non Ho L’eta. She returned to the stage immediately, 58 years later, to carry out the track a second time. This yr marks Australia’s seventh Eurovision marketing campaign; our greatest scoring entrant was Dami Im in 2016 with Sound of Silence, securing 2nd place out of 26 finalists.