Ukraine would demand legally binding security guarantees if NATO shut the door on Ukraine’s membership prospects – Zelensky

Ukraine would demand legally binding safety ensures if NATO

shut the door on Ukraine’s membership prospects, stated President of

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Trend reviews citing Reuters.

Zelenskiy has urged the worldwide neighborhood to do extra,

together with imposing a no fly zone.

“This shouldn’t be about dragging NATO international locations into battle. The fact

is everybody has lengthy since been dragged into battle and positively not

by Ukraine, however by Russia – a large-scale battle is happening,”

Zelenskiy stated.

He stated, nevertheless, that U.S. President Joe Biden had personally

conveyed to him that now was not the time to introduce such a

measure.

“Our companions, if they aren’t able to take Ukraine into NATO

… as a result of Russia doesn’t need Ukraine to be in NATO, ought to work

out frequent safety ensures for Ukraine,” Zelenskiy stated.

“This implies that we’ve got our territorial integrity, that our

borders are protected, we’ve got particular relations with all our

neighbours, we’re fully protected, and the guarantors that give us

safety, they assure this legally.”