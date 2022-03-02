Ukraine would demand legally binding security guarantees if NATO shut the door on Ukraine’s membership prospects – Zelensky
Ukraine would demand legally binding safety ensures if NATO
shut the door on Ukraine’s membership prospects, stated President of
Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Trend reviews citing Reuters.
Zelenskiy has urged the worldwide neighborhood to do extra,
together with imposing a no fly zone.
“This shouldn’t be about dragging NATO international locations into battle. The fact
is everybody has lengthy since been dragged into battle and positively not
by Ukraine, however by Russia – a large-scale battle is happening,”
Zelenskiy stated.
He stated, nevertheless, that U.S. President Joe Biden had personally
conveyed to him that now was not the time to introduce such a
measure.
“Our companions, if they aren’t able to take Ukraine into NATO
… as a result of Russia doesn’t need Ukraine to be in NATO, ought to work
out frequent safety ensures for Ukraine,” Zelenskiy stated.
“This implies that we’ve got our territorial integrity, that our
borders are protected, we’ve got particular relations with all our
neighbours, we’re fully protected, and the guarantors that give us
safety, they assure this legally.”