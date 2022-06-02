World
ukraine: Zelenskyy says Russia controls ‘about 20 percent’ of Ukraine – Times of India
KYIV: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Thursday that Russian troops management about one-fifth of his nation, together with the annexed Crimean peninsula and territory within the east held by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.
“Today, about 20 percent of our territory is under the control of the occupiers,” he stated throughout an deal with to lawmakers in Luxembourg, as Russian forces had been solidifying their maintain on the jap Donbas area and pushing in the direction of Ukraine’s de facto administrative centre there.
