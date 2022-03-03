Ukraine’s advice for ruined Russian tanks

A Ukrainian authorities ministry has savaged Russia’s militia in a collection of unexpectedly scathing remarks about tax legislation.

A Facebook submit from Ukraine’s National Agency on Corruption Prevention suggested what Ukrainians can do within the occasion they discovered a Russian tank or BTR (an armoured transporter) on their property.

Their recommendation? “Keep calm and continue to protect the Motherland!”.

“No need to declare seized Russian tanks and other equipment, because the cost of this sh*t does not exceed 100 living minimums (equal to 248,100 Ukrainian hryvnia).

Combat trophies also don’t need to be declared, making a jab at the “full-scale aggression” of the Russian military. They additionally had some alternative phrases on the standard of the potential ‘combat trophies’.

“Thanks to the bravery and zitz of the defenders of the Ukrainian state, the enemy of military equipment usually comes to you already destroyed and removed from order, which is impossible to conduct its assessment in accordance with the Law of Ukraine … and therefore it is impossible to find out how much such property costs,” they wrote.

Earlier this week, an arm of Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure ordered employees to take away street indicators in an try and confuse the invading Russian military.

In a name to arms, the Ministry’s Facebook submit referred to as on residents to confuse and disorient.

“To confuse and disorient the enemy who is illegally moving around Ukraine, we call on [people to] remove signs with numbers and names of streets/cities/villages in their regions,” they wrote.

“Let’s do everything possible to get rid of Ukraine from the Russian occupier as soon as possible,” the ministry added.

An picture of an edited street signal went viral due to its revised messages aimed on the Russian forces.

The signal learn: “Go f – k yourself,” “Go f – k yourself again” and “Go f – k yourself back in Russia.”