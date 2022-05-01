Ukraine’s Air Force debunks ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ death, says it is not one man but represents all pilots

A t-shirt that includes “The Ghost of Kyiv” is seen on the Aviatsiya Halychyny clothes firm on April 22, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.Leon Neal/Getty Images

Ukraine’s Air Force stated the Ghost of Kyiv will not be an actual individual, debunking stories that the legendary pilot died.

A Times report had claimed the Ghost of Kyiv was the deceased Major Stepan Tarabalka, however the Air Force denied this.

“The #GhostOfKyiv is alive, it embodies the collective spirit of the highly qualified pilots,” the Air Force stated.

The Times of London reported on Saturday that the Ghost of Kyiv was Major Stepan Tarabalka, 29, who was killed in battle on March 13.

The Ukrainian Air Force stated on Telegram that whereas Tarabalka was a “hero,” he’s not the Ghost of Kyiv and didn’t shoot down 40 Russian plane because it has been claimed.

“The ghost of Kyiv is a superhero-legend whose figure was created by Ukrainians!” they stated.

They stated the legendary determine will not be one particular person however is “a collective image” of all pilots working to guard the capital.

“The #GhostOfKyiv is alive. It embodies the collective spirit of the highly qualified pilots of the Tactical Aviation Brigade who are successfully defending #Kyiv and the region,” the Air Force wrote on Twitter.

The Ghost of Kyiv grew to become a stirring legend when the Ukrainian authorities tweeted a video crediting the then-unnamed pilot with taking pictures down six Russian plane on the primary day of the warfare.

Many speculated that the Ghost of Kyiv was a delusion designed to spice up Ukrainian morale, whereas others continued to assert that it was one particular person.

The Times of London reported on Saturday that he was, in reality Major Stepan Tarabalka, citing Ukrainian sources.

However, the paper later clarified that the Ukrainian Air Force had dismissed the claims.

The Ghost of Kyiv generated many claims on social media about his supposed achievements in the course of the warfare.

One video posted on Twitter in February claimed to indicate the Ghost of Kyiv in motion, producing over 20,000 likes.

The video was later debunked as really having been created with Digital Combat Simulator, a simulation sport, in keeping with Snopes.

Correction: This article has been up to date to mirror the Ukrainian Air Force’s response to a report concerning the Ghost of Kyiv’s alleged id.

